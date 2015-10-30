(Updates prices, adds comment, changes byline, dateline,
NEW YORK Oct 30
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK Oct 30 Shares in major markets were
little changed on Friday, on track to close their best month in
four years, boosted in part by accommodative monetary policies
in the euro zone and Japan.
Concern over the prospect of higher borrowing costs in the
United States as the Federal Reserve prepares to tighten
interest rates has been partly offset by a slide in energy
prices. Brent crude is on track to gain just over 1 percent in
October after falling 24 percent in the third quarter.
The dollar slipped against the yen after the Bank of Japan
left policy unchanged but was set to end the month up slightly
versus the Japanese currency. The euro was set to fall for the
month versus the greenback.
U.S. government bond yields slipped from this
week's highs after two days of Fed-fuelled increases.
On Wall Street, stocks were slightly lower but positive
corporate results including from healthcare company AbbVie
helped cap losses.
"Continued expectation of easier central bank policy has
helped underpin equity markets after a turbulent few months,"
said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in
London.
"Investors are veering between confidence that the U.S.
economy is still performing well enough to withstand a rate
rise, to an expectation that if it's not, the Fed will remain on
hold," he said.
U.S. consumer spending in September recorded its smallest
gain in eight months as personal income barely rose, suggesting
some cooling in domestic demand after recent hefty increases.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 4.47 points, or
0.03 percent, to 17,751.33, the S&P 500 lost 1.92 points,
or 0.09 percent, to 2,087.49 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 0.36 points, or 0.01 percent, to 5,074.64.
The pan-European index of leading 300 shares was last down
0.4 percent. An MSCI gauge of equities in major markets
gained 0.2 percent and was on track for a near 8
percent advance in October, the largest monthly gain in four
years.
CURRENCY TRADERS EYE CENTRAL BANKS
The BOJ's decision to keep monetary policy steady was in
line with most expectations, but it also trimmed its price and
growth forecasts so some still expect it to eventually deliver
more easing.
Although the Fed held policy steady on Wednesday, it left
the door open to raise benchmark rates for the first time since
2006 when it meets Dec. 15-16.
The U.S. dollar fell against the yen after the BOJ policy
decision, slipping to an intraday low of 120.26 yen, and was
last down about 0.6 percent at 120.45.
The euro also regained ground against the greenback, rising
0.7 percent to $1.1053.
The euro is still down about 1 percent for the month, after
European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi took a surprisingly
dovish stance that suggested further monetary easing steps were
possible in December.
U.S. crude oil was off 0.6 percent at $45.79 a
barrel, while Brent was up 0.1 percent at $48.86.
