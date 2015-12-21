* Brent oil futures touch 11-yr low, U.S. crude hits 6-yr
low
* Wall Street gains while Europe shares fall
* Europe hurt by Spanish stock decline after election
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, Dec 21 Global oversupply concerns
dragged Brent crude oil prices down on Monday to their weakest
level in more than 11 years, but Wall Street gained broadly as
investors went shopping after two days of sharp declines.
The dollar weakened against a basket of currencies in thin
trading as the euro strengthened on apparent short covering
following an inconclusive election result that may increase
unease over Spain's financial stability.
Wall Street started the abbreviated Christmas holiday week
on a positive note after two days of declines left the three
major U.S. indexes down for the prior week.
"You're seeing some end-of-year bargain hunting here," said
Rick Meckler, president of investment firm LibertyView Capital
Management in Jersey City, New Jersey, adding that financial
stocks in particular may seem cheap as banks stand to benefit
from rising interest rates. The Federal Reserve announced its
first rate hike in nearly a decade in the middle of last week.
Investors may also feel better about the holiday shopping
season after observing weekend shopping, Meckler added.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 19.11 points,
or 0.11 percent, to 17,147.66, the S&P 500 gained 3.24
points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,008.79 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 13.07 points, or 0.27 percent, to 4,936.15.
The Dow and the S&P 500 had ended last week with their
biggest two-day percentage losses since Sept. 1.
Equity markets in Europe fell on Monday while the MSCI
all-world stock index was up 0.08 percent,
erasing some of its Friday losses.
Brent futures recovered some ground to settle down
1.4 percent at $36.35 a barrel after falling as much as 2.3
percent to $36.04 earlier, the lowest since July 2, 2004. U.S.
crude settled up 1 cent at $34.74 after falling to
$33.98, its lowest since Feb. 13, 2009.
SPAIN VOTE
While Europe's index of major companies was up
earlier in the day it closed down 1.2 percent, weighed by losses
in Spain and a rise in the euro.
In Spain, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's conservative
Popular Party won more seats than any other party but fell well
short of a majority. Left-wing parties also failed to win a
clear mandate to govern, and talks to form a coalition
government could drag on for weeks.
Spain's Ibex share index fell 3.6 percent to its
lowest level since Sept. 29 due to the election.
In currencies, the dollar fell 0.34 percent against a basket
of major currencies, and the euro rose 0.5 percent
against the dollar.
U.S. Treasury yields were little changed amid hesitation to
make major bets in thin year-end trading, while a lack of focus
on the Fed's next rate hike also kept activity muted.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were
mostly flat in price to yield 2.195 percent, from a yield of
2.197 percent late on Friday. U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds
were last down 2/32 in price to yield 2.911 percent,
from a yield of 2.908 percent late on Friday.
Gold rebounded after last week's slide following the first
U.S. interest rate hike since 2006. It was up 1.3 percent at
$1,079.61 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru, Jamie
McGeever and Amanda Cooper in London; Editing by Bernadette Baum
and Meredith Mazzilli)