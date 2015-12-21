* Brent oil futures touch 11-yr low, US crude hits 6-yr low
* Wall Street gains while European shares fall
* Europe hurt by Spanish stock decline after election
(Adds U.S. markets open, commentary)
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, Dec 21 Brent crude oil prices touched
their weakest level in more than 11 years on Monday on concerns
of global oversupply, while Wall Street ended higher as
investors went shopping after two days of sharp declines.
The dollar weakened against a basket of currencies in thin
trading. The euro strengthened on apparent short covering
following an inconclusive election result in Spain that may
increase worries over the country's financial stability.
Wall Street started the abbreviated Christmas holiday week
on a positive note, and buying accelerated in the late afternoon
following a down week for the three major U.S. indexes.
"You're seeing some end-of-year bargain hunting here," said
Rick Meckler, president of LibertyView Capital Management in
Jersey City, New Jersey, adding that financial stocks may seem
cheap as banks stand to benefit from rising interest rates. The
Federal Reserve last week announced its first rate hike in
nearly a decade.
Investors may also feel better about the holiday shopping
season after observing weekend shopping, Meckler said.
Even so, some investors were losing hope for the typical
end-of year rally that turns stocks positive for December.
"Maybe some believe you're going to see a Santa Clause rally
but that window is closing awful fast," said Robert Pavlik,
chief market strategist at Boston Private Wealth in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 123.07 points,
or 0.72 percent, to 17,251.62, the S&P 500 gained 15.6
points, or 0.78 percent, to 2,021.15, and the Nasdaq Composite
added 45.84 points, or 0.93 percent, to 4,968.92.
The Dow and the S&P 500 ended last week with their biggest
two-day percentage losses since Sept. 1.
Brent futures recovered some ground to settle down
1.4 percent at $36.35 a barrel after falling as low as $36.04
earlier, the lowest level since July 2, 2004. U.S. crude
settled up 1 cent at $34.74 after falling to $33.98, its lowest
level since Feb. 13, 2009.
"We'd like to see crude bottom and start to work higher to
support economic growth and earnings growth, but we're not there
yet because we've got this supply-demand imbalance," said Phil
Orlando, chief equity market strategist, at Federated Investors,
in New York.
SPAIN VOTE
The MSCI all-world stock index was up 0.3
percent. Europe's index of major companies closed down
1.2 percent, weighed by Spain and the euro.
Spain's Ibex share index fell 3.6 percent to its
lowest level since Sept. 29 after the Popular Party won more
seats than any other party but fell well short of a majority.
Left-wing parties also failed to win a clear mandate to govern,
and talks to form a coalition government could drag on for
weeks.
The dollar fell 0.3 percent against a basket of major
currencies, and the euro rose 0.5 percent against
the dollar.
U.S. long-dated Treasury yields edged higher on Monday after
U.S. crude oil prices stabilized somewhat, leading to a marginal
rise in inflation expectations, while other Treasury yields were
little changed on caution ahead of year-end.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last
up 2/32 in price to yield 2.190 percent, from a yield of 2.197
percent late on Friday. U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds
were last down 5/32 in price to yield 2.917 percent, from a
yield of 2.908 percent late on Friday.
Gold rebounded after last week's slide following the Fed's
rate hike rose 1 percent at $1,077.88 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru,
Richard Leong and Sam Forgione in New York; Editing by
Bernadette Baum, Meredith Mazzilli and Leslie Adler)