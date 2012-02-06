* Greek debt tension threatens rally in risk assets
* Global stocks fall for the first session in five
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Feb 6 Concern that Greece might
not accept the terms of a proposed new bailout deal brought a
rally in global shares to a halt on Monday, while the
euro reversed losses as some shorts covered their bets.
U.S. stocks edged lower, tracking European
equities, while a gauge of global shares dipped for the first
session in five. Still, the declines were not enough to derail
an uptrend of five consecutive weeks of gains on both the U.S.
benchmark S&P 500 index and global stocks measured by MSCI.
The Greek debt crisis remained a concern to markets as
political leaders had not agreed to accept deeply unpopular
public wage cuts and other measures to qualify for a new bailout
from the European Union and Internation Monetary Fund. Greece
needs the cash by March to meet big debt repayments and avoid an
unruly default.
The slow progress to sort out Greece's cash problems has
angered the country's European partners and undermined investor
confidence across all markets.
"It's inevitable the risk profile that Greece represents is
definitely going to cool the market tone. There is absolutely no
way around that," said Peter Kenny, managing director at Knight
Capital in Jersey City, New Jersey.
"That lack of clarity, the protracted nature of this crisis
and the fact that it simply will not go away, it's a bit
unnerving to people who have seen the (U.S. stock) market tack
on some very nice early-year gains, and it forces people to want
to be a little cautious."
In late morning trading in New York, the Dow Jones
industrial average fell 41.25 points, or 0.32 percent, to
12,820.98. The S&P 500 Index dropped 4.19 points, or 0.31
percent, to 1,340.71. The Nasdaq Composite lost 8.54
points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,897.12.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 0.2 percent. Global stocks measured by MSCI
dipped 0.1 percent.
The euro hit a session high above $1.31 as it reached
key technical levels, prompting investors to cover their short
positions. The single currency earlier fell to a low of $1.3026
according to Reuters data.
The underlining sentiment in markets remained positive due
to strong January economic data from the United States, China
and Germany. An easier monetary stance from the world's major
central banks that appears set to continue at key meetings this
week also supports investor sentiment.
Data on German industrial goods orders, released on
Monday, extended the run of good data. A
better-than-expected 1.7 percent rise for December was propelled
by demand from outside the euro zone, which more than made up
for a drop in orders from within the currency bloc.
U.S. Treasuries prices zigzagged on follow-through selling
after Friday's better-than-expected jobs report and the
safe-haven appeal of U.S. debt.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
1/32, with the yield at 1.9206 percent.
