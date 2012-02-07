* Greeks prepare text of bailout agreement-official
* Bernanke repeats vow to shield U.S. from Europe crisis
* Financial shares weighed by weak UBS earnings
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Feb 7 The euro hit an eight-week
high against the dollar on Tuesday, giving a lift to
stocks and commodities on signs a Greek bailout agreement could
be reached later in the day.
The euro advanced after a Greek government official said
Athens was preparing a document with a plan for painful reforms
needed to clinch a new bailout package that would avoid a
chaotic debt default.
"The Greek news removes a hurdle ... in the short term and
eases the massive credit risk, and that's positive for the
euro," said Boris Schlossberg, director for currency research at
GFT in Jersey City.
Consumer stocks led a rebound on Wall Street, offsetting
declines in the energy and industrial sectors. In Europe, weak
earnings from Swiss banking giant UBS underscored the financial
sector's exposure to the debt crisis.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
renewed a pledge to prevent Europe's crisis from damaging the
U.S. economy in Congressional testimony that mirrored his
remarks last week, also helping sentiment for risk assets.
The euro jumped more than 1 percent to a session high of
$1.3269, hitting its highest level since Dec. 12.
The single currency was also underpinned by short covering.
Bets by traders the single currency would fall have been running
a record levels, according to data from the U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission, although the
positions were trimmed slightly in the latest week.
European stocks, up more than 6 percent for the year, fell
as weak earnings from Swiss bank UBS AG
signaled the debt crisis may wreak further damage on the banking
sector.
UBS shares fell 1.5 percent in Zurich and 0.8 percent in New
York, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European
shares pared losses as the euro rallied and was last down 0.3
percent.
On Wall Street, the KBW capital markets index fell
0.3 percent. Michael Sheldon, chief market strategist at RDM
Financial in Westport, Connecticut, said U.S. stocks were
holding up despite profit-taking as investors bet a Greece deal
would be completed.
"If investors thought the Greek talks were going to
collapse, financial markets will be a lot weaker than they are,"
he said. Still, "a lasting solution continues to be something
that is hard to come by."
At midday trading in New York, the Dow Jones industrial
average rose 30.12 points, or 0.23 percent, to 12,875.25.
The S&P 500 Index edged up 1.46 points, or 0.11 percent,
to 1,345.79. The Nasdaq Composite gained 4.29 points, or
0.15 percent, to 2,906.28.
Global stocks added 0.3 percent, having
gained almost 9 percent already in 2012.
COMMODITIES WHIPSAWED
Gold prices pared earlier losses and bounced back into
positive territory, in line with a rallying euro.
Spot gold was up 1 percent at $1,736.50 an ounce
after falling as low as $1,709.29 an ounce, while U.S. gold
futures for February delivery were up 0.8 percent.
Brent crude rose 0.6 percent to $116.63 per barrel
after touching a six-month high above $117 a barrel on supply
worries.
U.S. crude rose 1.7 percent to $98.53 after trading
above $99 per barrel.
