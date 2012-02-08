(Updates prices, adds details)
* Euro eases after nearing 8-week high
* Greek debt talks to resume in Athens
* Italy economic performance discouraging
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Feb 8 World stocks were flat and
the euro eased on Wednesday as investors awaited the
outcome of yet another meeting of Greek political leaders on
painful reforms tied to Greece's second bailout package.
The euro rose early in the session to $1.3290, its
highest level since Dec. 12, before paring gains to trade near
break-even. It was last down 0.1 percent against the dollar.
The reforms, subject of marathon negotiations between Greece
and its creditors, aim at securing a 130-billion-euro ($172
billion) rescue from the International Monetary Fund and
European Union to avoid an unruly default.
In addition, an Italian government source told Reuters
Italy's gross domestic product may have fallen in the fourth
quarter of last year, likely more steeply than the 0.2 percent
decline posted in the third. That also weighed on the euro.
Investors have worried a recession in Europe will put
further strain on the global economy.
MSCI's all-country world index, a leading
indicator for global equity portfolios, was up just 0.1 percent,
cutting earlier gains.
"They are pretty close on the debt talks, and it looks like
the prime minister is getting the various members of his
coalition in line (so) that they may actually get this done,"
said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at OakBrook
Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois.
"These folks have been at it for a very long time. They have
been fighting with this issue for about eighteen months, so they
really do see this as, 'We have to get it right this time.'"
U.S. stocks eased, though the Dow hovered at its highest
level in nearly four years.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 34.55
points, or 0.27 percent, at 12,843.65. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 1.81 points, or 0.13 percent, at 1,345.24.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 4.09 points, or 0.14
percent, at 2,899.99.
Euro zone officials say the full bailout package must be
agreed to by Greece and approved by the euro zone, the European
Central Bank and IMF before Feb. 15.
BEYOND GREECE
Investors are keen to move past Greece and focus on signs
from the world's major central banks they will retain easier
monetary policy stances, which should support riskier assets.
The ECB's provision of nearly half a trillion euros in
low-rate, long-term funds to banks in December helped prop up
risk appetite with a second tender, expected to be similar in
size, due at the end of the month.
The ECB and the Bank of England both hold policy meetings on
Thursday, with the UK central bank expected to add an extra 50
billion pounds ($79.4 billion) of stimulus via bond purchases.
European shares slipped. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.2 percent.
Also discouraging for investors, Germany reported the
steepest drop in exports in nearly three years in December, and
the Bank of France said its economy would not grow at all in the
first quarter of 2012.
The German data suggested Europe's dominant economy may have
contracted more than thought in the fourth quarter of last year,
but recent sentiment surveys pointed to only a brief dip.
"At the beginning of the year, the outlook for the German
economy has improved, with the global economy picking up pace
again and the uncertainty over the debt crisis easing,"
Commerzbank economist Ulrike Rondorf said.
Brent crude oil were nearly flat. Front-month Brent
was down 3 cents at $116.20a barrel.
