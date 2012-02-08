(Updates prices, adds details)
* Euro flat after nearing 8-week high
* Greek debt talks resume in Athens
* Italy economic performance discouraging
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Feb 8 World stocks and the euro
barely budged on Wednesday as investors awaited the
outcome of yet another meeting of Greek political leaders on
painful reforms tied to Greece's second bailout package.
The euro rose early in the session to $1.3290, its
highest level since Dec. 12, before paring gains. It was last up
just 0.08 percent against the dollar.
The reforms, subject of marathon negotiations between Greece
and its creditors, aim at securing a 130-billion-euro ($172
billion) rescue from the International Monetary Fund and
European Union to avoid an unruly default.
Sources said European Central Bank policymakers were still
split on a Greek debt deal, souring optimism that the process
was drawing to a conclusion.
Repeated delays in reaching an outcome already have prompted
warnings that the euro can live without Greece.
In addition, an Italian government source told Reuters
Italy's gross domestic product may have fallen in the fourth
quarter of last year, likely more steeply than the 0.2 percent
decline posted in the third. That also put pressure on the euro.
Investors have worried a recession in Europe will put
further strain on the global economy.
MSCI's all-country world index, a leading
indicator for global equity portfolios, was up 0.2 percent,
having cut most of its early gains.
"It is going to be a drawn-out process like it has been, but
the market has been looking beyond that," Tim Ghriskey,
investment officer of Solaris Asset Management in Bedford Hills,
New York, said of the Greek negotiations.
U.S. stocks were also relatively flat, though the Dow
hovered at its highest level in nearly four years.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 15.40
points, or 0.12 percent, at 12,862.80. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 0.01 points, or 0.00 percent, at 1,347.06.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.20 points, or 0.11
percent, at 2,907.28.
Euro zone officials say the full bailout package must be
agreed to by Greece and approved by the euro zone, the European
Central Bank and IMF before Feb. 15.
BEYOND GREECE
Investors are keen to move past Greece and focus on signs
from the world's major central banks they will retain easier
monetary policy stances, which should support riskier assets.
The ECB's provision of nearly half a trillion euros in
low-rate, long-term funds to banks in December helped prop up
risk appetite with a second tender, expected to be similar in
size, due at the end of the month.
The ECB and the Bank of England both hold policy meetings on
Thursday, with the UK central bank expected to add an extra 50
billion pounds ($79.4 billion) of stimulus via bond purchases.
European shares ended lower. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of
top European shares was down 0.2 percent.
Also discouraging for investors, Germany reported the
steepest drop in exports in nearly three years for December, and
the Bank of France said its economy would not grow at all in the
first quarter of 2012.
The German data suggested Europe's dominant economy may have
contracted more than thought in the fourth quarter of last year,
but recent sentiment surveys pointed to only a brief dip.
U.S. Treasuries prices held steady i n volatile
trading, with the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note
down 1/32, the yield at 1.9786 percent.
Brent crude oil rose, with Brent crude futures last
up $1 at $117.23 a barrel, while gold prices fell as technical
resistance prompted investors to take profits.
Spot gold was down 0.8 percent at $1,731.79 an
ounce. Gold remained up 11 percent for the year, boosted by the
Federal Reserve's commitment to near-zero interest rates.
((Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available
for: * 3000 Xtra: visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News: topnews.reuters.com)
(Additional reporting by Edward Krudy and Frank Tang in New
York and Simon Falush in London; Editing by Dan Grebler)