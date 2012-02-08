(Updates prices, adds details)

* Euro flat after nearing 8-week high

* Greek debt talks resume in Athens

* Italy economic performance discouraging

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Feb 8 World stocks edged higher and the euro stayed near two-month highs on Wednesday as investors were hopeful the latest meeting of Greek political leaders, on painful reforms tied to the country's second bailout package, will finally result in a deal.

The euro rose early in the session to $1.3290, its highest level since Dec. 12, before paring gains. It was last unchanged against the dollar.

The reforms, subject of marathon negotiations between Greece and its creditors, aim at securing a 130-billion-euro ($172 billion) rescue from the International Monetary Fund and European Union to avoid an unruly default.

Prospects of a deal increased when euro zone finance ministers were summoned to talks in Brussels, even as leaders of the three Greek coalition parties were still discussing with Prime Minister Lucas Papademos the terms of a rescue package.

Repeated delays in talks over a plan for Greece have prompted warnings that the euro can live without Athens, while a messy default by the country could put further strain on the region as well as the global economy.

"The question is whether the Greek government can reach agreement on the conditions required to get the second bailout," said James Keegan, chief investment officer of Seix Investment Advisors and portfolio manager of the RidgeWorth Total Return Bond Fund. "Greece has too much debt, but it can't grow because the austerity measures are killing them."

MSCI's all-country world index, a leading indicator for global equity portfolios, was up 0.3 percent, but cut most of the day's earlier gains.

U.S. stocks were also up slightly, and the Dow hovered at its highest level in nearly four years.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 0.68 points, or 0.01 percent, at 12,878.88. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 2.57 points, or 0.19 percent, at 1,349.62. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 10.22 points, or 0.35 percent, at 2,914.30.

Euro zone officials say the full bailout package must be agreed to by Greece and approved by the euro zone, the European Central Bank and IMF before Feb. 15.

BEYOND GREECE

Investors are keen to move past Greece and focus on signs from the world's major central banks they will retain easier monetary policy stances, which should support riskier assets.

The ECB's provision of nearly half a trillion euros in low-rate, long-term funds to banks in December helped prop up risk appetite with a second tender, expected to be similar in size, due at the end of the month.

The ECB and the Bank of England both hold policy meetings on Thursday, with the UK central bank expected to add an extra 50 billion pounds ($79.4 billion) of stimulus via bond purchases.

European shares ended lower. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.2 percent.

An Italian government source told Reuters Italy's gross domestic product may have fallen in the fourth quarter of last year, likely more steeply than the 0.2 percent decline posted in the third. That also put pressure on the euro.

Also discouraging on the economic front, Germany reported the steepest drop in exports in nearly three years for December, and the Bank of France said its economy would not grow at all in the first quarter of 2012.

The German data suggested Europe's dominant economy may have contracted more than thought in the fourth quarter of last year, but recent sentiment surveys pointed to only a brief dip.

U.S. Treasuries prices held steady i n volatile trading, with the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note up 1/32, the yield at 1.9734 percent.

Brent crude ended higher as hopes for a deal on Greece's debt and tensions between Iran and the West offset data showing rising U.S. stockpiles.

Brent March crude rose 97 cents, to settle at $117.20 a barrel, a seventh straight gain.

Spot gold was down 0.8 percent at $1,731.79 an ounce. Gold remained up 11 percent for the year, boosted by the Federal Reserve's commitment to near-zero interest rates.

