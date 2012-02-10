(Updates U.S. markets to mid-afternoon)
* Global shares down as Greek bailout optimism fades
* Euro off two-month highs, oil halts eight-day rally
* Government debt gains on safe-haven buying
* Greek coalition party says will not vote for rescue deal
By Herbert Lash and Steven C. Johnson
NEW YORK, Feb 10 Stocks and the euro
slipped on Friday as a plan for wage and pension cuts
in Greece hit a new obstacle, raising fear the country may not
get the aid it needs to avoid a messy default.
The leader of the smallest party in Prime Minister Lucas
Papademos' coalition government, George Karatzaferis, said he
could not vote in favor of a 130-billion-euro bailout agreement
Greece needs to avoid default in March.
Although the party has only 15 deputies out of 300, his
comments drove nervous investors to sell stocks and the euro
ahead of a parliamentary vote on the deal scheduled for Sunday.
Selling was broad on Wall Street. Declining issues outpaced
advancing shares by almost 4 to 1 among New York Stock
Exchange-listed shares. The CBOE Volatility index, a
measure of volatility known as investors' "fear index," spiked
about 10 percent, its biggest jump in three months.
That left the benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 Index headed
for its first weekly decline in the past six, while the euro
retreated from Thursday's two-month high above $1.33.
"It's not entirely surprising to see negative news overnight
trigger a pretty sharp unwinding of risk," said Omer Esiner,
chief analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
"A lot of the uncertainty that has hung over markets for
the better part of the last year remains largely in place," he
said. "This is a dose of reality for people."
Indeed, stocks have climbed some 7 percent over the last
six weeks, capping off a 25 percent rally seen over four months.
Optimism hit a crescendo Thursday on hopes Greece would soon
receive an second bailout to stave off a default.
"It's perfectly reasonable that we should have a little bit
of a pause here," said Phil Orlando, chief equity market
strategist at Federated Investors, in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 135.31
points, or 1.05 percent, at 12,754.84. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 12.33 points, or 0.9 percent, at 1,339.65.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 24.48 points, or
0.85 percent, at 2,902.44.
A pre-weekend scramble for safety reversed the previous
day's decline in government debt prices.
"It's all about Greek headlines now. Generally speaking,
investors don't like being short Treasuries when these things
are going on," said David Keeble, global head of interest rates
strategy at Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment.
Yields, which move inversely to price, were down again on
Friday, though, with the benchmark 10-year note up
22/32 in price to yield 1.96 percent. The 30-year
yield slipped to 3.11 percent after hitting 3.23 percent on
Thursday, its highest since late October.
March Bund futures were more than a point higher at
138.47, with 10-year yields almost 10 basis points
lower at 1.91.
GREECE HOPES FADE AGAIN
Earlier, euro zone finance ministers gave a lukewarm
response to an inter-party agreement from Athens on austerity
measures and set more conditions for Greece to secure a second
bailout needed to ensure it can meet debt repayments next month.
That left the Greek rescue deal in limbo and tempered some
of the enthusiasm seen a day ago after Greek political leaders
clinched an agreement on austerity after weeks of talks.
"Markets seem to have had enough of it for now," said Credit
Agricole rate strategist Orlando Green. "It may just be kicking
the can down the road again as debt is in unsustainable
territory and whether they (Greece) can deliver something long
lasting is another question."
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
fell 0.9 percent to close of 1,064.05.
Earlier, Asian stocks also lost ground, pushing global
stocks as measured by MSCI's all-country world equity index
down 1.4 percent.
Still, the index is up more than 20 percent from its October
trough as low interest rates from major central banks and a huge
cash injection by the European Central Bank fueled a rally in
stocks, commodities and higher-yielding currencies.
BACK TO THE DRAWING BOARD
The Greek plan agreed by Athens has fallen short of targets
needed to bring its debt down to a more sustainable level.
Jean-Claude Juncker, who chairs the group of euro zone
finance ministers, said the Greek parliament must ratify the
austerity package when it meets on Sunday and said a further 325
million euros of spending cuts needed to be put in place by
Wednesday.
Facing elections as soon as April, Greek political leaders
are loath to accept tough measures with rising social unrest and
mounting unemployment compounding the country's woes.
Growth-linked currencies such as the Australian dollar
and commodities like copper and oil
eased as investors cut exposure to riskier assets and preferred
the safety of U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds.
Data showing China's trade activity slowed sharply last
month also dulled risk appetite.
Crude oil slipped, halting an eight-day rally, as the
International Energy Agency cut its oil growth demand forecast
for a sixth consecutive month due to a weak global economy.
But declines were capped by robust Chinese oil demand and
political tensions over Iran.
U.S. crude, which had climbed for three days until
Thursday, fell $1.23 to $98.61 a barrel.
Spot gold fell 0.6 percent to $1,719.80 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Neal Armstrong and Kirsten Donovan in
London; Editing by James Dalgleish)