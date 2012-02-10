(Updates with U.S. market close)
* Global shares slump as Greek bailout optimism fades
* Euro off two-month highs, oil halts eight-day rally
* Government debt gains on safe-haven buying
* Greek coalition party says will not vote for rescue deal
By Herbert Lash and Steven C. Johnson
NEW YORK, Feb 10 Stocks snapped a
five-week winning streak on Friday and the euro
slumped as planned wage and pension cuts in Greece hit a new
obstacle, raising fear the country may not get the aid it needs
to avoid a messy default.
The leader of the smallest party in Prime Minister Lucas
Papademos' coalition government said he could not vote in favor
of a 130-billion-euro bailout agreement Greece needs to avoid
default in March.
Although the party has only 15 deputies out of 300, its
resistance drove nervous investors to sell the euro and stocks,
sending the benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 Index to its first
weekly decline in the past six.
The euro retreated from Thursday's two-month high above
$1.33, gold and commodities fell and investors took refuge in
U.S. government bonds. In late New York trading, the euro was
down 0.8 percent at $1.3175.
"It's not entirely surprising to see negative news overnight
trigger a pretty sharp unwinding of risk," said Omer Esiner,
chief analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
"A lot of the uncertainty that has hung over markets for
the better part of the last year remains largely in place," he
said. "This is a dose of reality for people."
Indeed, stocks have climbed some 7 percent over the last
six weeks, capping off a 25 percent rally seen over four months.
Optimism hit a crescendo Thursday on hopes Greece would soon
receive an second bailout to stave off a default.
But selling was broad on Friday. Declining issues outpaced
advancing shares by almost 4 to 1 among New York Stock
Exchange-listed shares. The CBOE Volatility index, a
measure of volatility known as investors' "fear index," spiked
more than 12 percent, its biggest jump in three months.
Based on the latest data, the Dow Jones industrial average
unofficially closed down 89.31 points, or 0.69 percent,
at 12,801.15. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 9.33
points, or 0.69 percent, at 1,342.62. The Nasdaq Composite Index
fell 23.35 points, or 0.8 percent, at 2,903.88.
GREECE HOPES FADE AGAIN
A pre-weekend scramble for safety reversed the previous
day's decline in government debt prices.
"It's all about Greek headlines now. Generally speaking,
investors don't like being short Treasuries when these things
are going on," said David Keeble, global head of interest rates
strategy at Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment.
The benchmark 10-year note rose 20/32 in price
to yield 1.97 percent. The yield on the 30-year bond slipped to
3.12 percent after hitting 3.23 percent on Thursday, its highest
since late October. Yields move inversely to prices.
Earlier, euro zone finance ministers gave a lukewarm
response to an inter-party agreement from Athens on austerity
measures and set more conditions for Greece to secure a second
bailout needed to ensure it can meet debt repayments next month.
That left the Greek rescue deal in limbo and tempered some
of the enthusiasm seen a day ago after Greek political leaders
clinched an agreement on austerity after weeks of talks.
"Markets seem to have had enough of it for now," said Credit
Agricole rate strategist Orlando Green. "It may just be kicking
the can down the road again as debt is in unsustainable
territory and whether they (Greece) can deliver something long
lasting is another question."
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
fell 0.9 percent to close of 1,064.05.
Earlier, Asian stocks also lost ground, pushing global
stocks as measured by MSCI's all-country world equity index
down 1.3 percent at 323.89.
Still, the index is up more than 20 percent from its October
trough as low interest rates from major central banks and a huge
cash injection by the European Central Bank fueled a rally in
stocks, commodities and higher-yielding currencies.
BACK TO THE DRAWING BOARD
The Greek plan agreed by Athens has fallen short of targets
needed to bring its debt down to a more sustainable level.
Jean-Claude Juncker, who chairs the group of euro zone
finance ministers, said the Greek parliament must ratify the
austerity package when it meets on Sunday and said a further 325
million euros of spending cuts needed to be put in place by
Wednesday.
Facing elections as soon as April, Greek political leaders
are loath to accept tough measures with rising social unrest and
mounting unemployment compounding the country's woes.
Data showing China's trade activity slowed sharply last
month also dulled risk appetite, raising concern about whether
demand is strong enough to make for a decline in Chinese
exports.
That sapped the strength of growth-linked currencies such as
the Australian dollar and commodities such as copper
and oil slipped.
Another drag on oil prices: The International Energy Agency
cut its oil growth demand forecast for a sixth consecutive month
due to a weak global economy, though declines were capped by
political tensions over Iran.
U.S. crude fell $0.82 to $99.01 a barrel.
Spot gold fell 0.9 percent to $1,715.99 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Neal Armstrong and Kirsten Donovan in
London; Editing by James Dalgleish)