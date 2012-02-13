(Updates with euro erasing gains)

* Greece passes austerity measures, boosting stocks

* Caution about Greek bailout prospects curb euro gains

* Safe-haven US, German government bonds edge up

By Walter Brandimarte

NEW YORK, Feb 13 Stocks rose on Monday after Greece's parliament passed sweeping austerity measures, but questions about whether the plan will be enough to convince European leaders to support Athens with a new rescue package curbed an initial euro rally.

Key Wall Street indexes were modestly higher and U.S. crude oil prices topped $100 a barrel after Greek lawmakers backed drastic budget cuts in exchange for a 130 billion euro bailout from the European Union and the International Monetary Fund.

"There was some apprehension about it, but the fact of the matter is it was done, and it's given some very real clarity to the markets in terms of what kind of risk Greece represents to the market," said Peter Kenny, managing director at Knight Capital in Jersey City, New Jersey.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 46.36 points, or 0.36 percent, to 12,847.59, while the Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 6.25 points, or 0.47 percent, at 1,348.89. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 18.11 points, or 0.62 percent, at 2,921.99.

World stocks climbed 0.77 percent, according to the MSCI All-Country World Index while Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was up 0.7 percent.

U.S. crude oil rose 1.3 percent to $99.93 a barrel, after topping $100 a barrel earlier.

INVESTORS CAUTIOUS

Still, concerns about whether Greece will be able to fulfil its tough austerity promises left some investors cautious, keeping demand steady for safe-haven U.S. Treasuries and putting a lid on euro gains.

The European common currency was practically flat against the dollar at $1.321. It was 0.1 percent lower against the yen at 102.32.

Before Greece can secure a second rescue and get the 14.5 billion euros it needs to meet debt repayments due on March 20, the Greek government must convince a skeptical euro zone that it would stick to the terms of the deal.

The focus is now on Wednesday's meeting of euro-zone finance ministers. They may agree in principle on the aid package but are likely to withhold final approval until it is clear what proportion of Greece's private creditors will agree to take losses.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 6/32 in price, with the yield at 1.9637 percent.

German Bund futures also erased losses and turned higher as optimism with the Greek vote faded. March Bund futures rose to 138.34 after falling as low as 137.64 earlier on the day.

"It's fairly low volume stuff and shows the market's jittery. You could question why we sold off as much as we did this morning because Greece can promise what they want, but it doesn't mean they're going to deliver," said a trader in London. (Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak in New York, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and William James in London; Editing by Kenneth Barry)