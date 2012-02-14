(Updates prices)

* Slower gains in U.S. retail sales dampen expectations

* Stocks, euro fall after retail sales data

* Bonds reverse course to rise on retail sales number

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Feb 14 World stocks retreated on Tuesday, a day after a U.S. equities benchmark notched an almost seven-month high, and the euro slipped after U.S. retail sales rose less than expected in January.

The S&P 500 index has risen more than 25 percent from its recent low in early October. The retails sales data on Tuesday curbed the appetite for risky assets and added to concerns stemming from Moody's credit downgrade late Monday on six euro zone countries and its credit warning on France, Britain and Austria.

Retail sales increased 0.4 percent, the Commerce Department said, less than the 0.7 percent rise expected by economists polled by Reuters. However, core retail sales, which exclude autos, gasoline and building materials, climbed 0.7 percent in January.

The euro extended losses against the U.S. dollar after the data, while government debt posted slight gains. The single currency fell 0.1 percent to $1.3176.

"The headline number was a little weaker than expected but the core figure was better, so net-net it was not entirely a negative report," said Boris Schlossberg, director of FX research at brokerage GFT in Jersey City, New Jersey.

"We're still seeing month-on-month growth, and the data shows that the U.S. consumer is slowly but surely getting back on track," Schlossberg said.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 30.81 points, or 0.24 percent, at 12,843.23. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 5.01 points, or 0.37 percent, at 1,346.76. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 12.59 points, or 0.43 percent, at 2,918.80.

The broad MSCI all-country world equity index slid 0.6 percent to 324.70, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares fell 0.2 percent to a provisional close of 1,069.84 points.

European shares initially traded in the red in response to the Moody's warnings and downgrades late Monday. In addition to warning that it could cut the top-tier credit ratings of France, Britain and Austria, Moody's downgraded its ratings on Italy, Portugal, Spain, Slovakia, Slovenia and Malta.

Stocks in Europe briefly rebounded after key data on economic sentiment in Germany, Europe's largest economy, bolstered hopes that the country was recovering, and a strong Italian bond sale added to signs that financing pressures were being contained.

The dollar hit a multi-month high against the yen as the Bank of Japan boosted its asset-buying program. The dollar traded as high as 78.46 yen, surging more than 1 percent to its strongest since Nov. 1, according to data from Reuters and EBS.

The BoJ's boost to its asset-buying "played up concerns about the outlook for the Japanese economy," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst with Travelex Global Payments in Washington, D.C. "That could keep door open for further easing down the road."

German Bund futures reversed earlier losses to turn positive, with traders citing negative headlines on Greece circulating in the market.

Bund futures were 15 ticks higher at 138.38, having bounced off session lows of 137.89 hit in the wake of a well-received Italian bond auction.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 10/32 in price to yield 1.94 percent.

Brent crude oil fell slightly on Tuesday, weighed by the U.S. retail sales data and euro zone debt worries after the Moody's ratings warnings. Brent crude futures fell 5 cents to $117.88 a barrel. U.S. crude rose 45 cents to $101.36 a barrel.

Spot gold prices fell 33 cents to $1,721.50 an ounce. (Additional reporting by Angela Moon, Ellen Freilich and Luciana Lopez in New York, Claire Milhench and Yeganeh Torbati in London; Editing by Leslie Adler)