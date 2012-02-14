(Updates prices, recasts 1st paragraph)

* Fresh concerns about Greek bailout weighs on risk appetite

* Slower gains in U.S. retail sales also dampen expectations

* Bonds reverse course to rise on retail sales number

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Feb 14 World stocks and the euro retreated on Tuesday on fresh concerns over Greece's bailout and on weak U.S. retail sales that gave investors pause about a rally that had pushed a broad measure of U.S. equities to almost a seven-month high this week.

Euro zone finance ministers dropped plans for a special face-to-face meeting on Wednesday to finalize 130 billion euro bailout for Greece, and opted to hold a conference call instead.

The benchmark S&P 500 index has risen more than 25 percent from its recent low in early October, leading investors to question how much further the rally can run, especially in the face of the still-simmering European debt crisis.

Bank shares, which have been a barometer of investor sentiment toward Greece and the European debt crisis, fell.

"Greece is still very unsettled, and it makes perfect sense people are taking money out of financials," said Ken Polcari, managing director at ICAP Equities in New York.

The retail sales data curbed the appetite for risky assets and added to concerns following Moody's credit downgrade late Monday on six euro zone countries and its credit warning on France, Britain and Austria.

U.S. retail sales increased 0.4 percent in January, the Commerce Department said, less than the 0.7 percent rise expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Yet core retail sales, which exclude autos, gasoline and building materials, climbed 0.7 percent. The S&P retail index edged up to its highest on record, before paring those gains to decline 0.2 percent in late trading.

The euro extended losses against the U.S. dollar after the data, while government debt posted slight gains. The single currency fell 0.7 percent to $1.3092.

The dollar hit a multi-month high against the yen after the Bank of Japan boosted its asset-buying program.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 56.42 points, or 0.44 percent, at 12,817.62. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 7.72 points, or 0.57 percent, at 1,344.05. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 14.07 points, or 0.48 percent, at 2,917.32.

The broad MSCI all-country world equity index slid 0.7 percent to 324.14, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed down 0.2 percent at 1,069.75.

European shares initially fell in response to the Moody's warnings and downgrades, and briefly rebounded after data on economic sentiment in Germany, Europe's largest economy, bolstered hopes that the country was returning to growth.

But the sovereign debt crisis weighed on markets.

"We see more scope for the market to scale back a bit these high expectations regarding a very smooth implementation of the Greek package," said David Schnautz, interest rate strategist at Commerzbank in London.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 14/32, the yield at 1.93 percent.

The dollar hit a multi-month high against the yen after the Bank of Japan boosted its asset-buying program. The dollar traded as high as 78.50 yen, surging more than 1 percent to its strongest since Nov. 1, according to data from Reuters.

The BoJ's boost to its asset-buying "played up concerns about the outlook for the Japanese economy," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst with Travelex Global Payments in Washington. "That could keep the door open for further easing down the road."

Brent crude oil settled up 23 cents at $118.16 after initial declines, while U.S. crude futures settled down 17 cents at $100.74, retreating from initial gains.

U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled down $7.20 at $1,717.70.