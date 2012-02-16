(Updates with US markets open)

* US jobless claims fall to near 4-year low

* Greece's bailout delay keeps investors on edge

* Morgan Stanley slips after Moody's warning on banks

By Walter Brandimarte

NEW YORK, Feb 16 Strong U.S. economic data boosted the dollar and supported stocks on Thursday, outweighing worries about a possible downgrade of global banks by Moody's and persistent fears of a chaotic Greek default.

The dollar hit its highest level against the yen since late October after a report showed claims for unemployment benefits in the United States unexpectedly fell near a four-year low last week.

The greenback also hit a three-week high against the euro as growing acrimony between Athens and euro-zone creditors increased fears that Greece mail fail to secure enough funds to avert a messy debt default.

Key Wall Street indexes rose on the jobless claims data and a stronger-than-expected increase in U.S. housing starts for January.

"The jobless data is another brick in the wall, another example of the fact that slowly but surely - slower than we'd like - our economy is bouncing back," said Mike Shea, a managing partner and trader at Direct Access Partners LLC in New York.

"Still, global macro issues are always going to trump what's going on in the U.S., at least this global issue (Europe)."

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 55.70 points, or 0.44 percent, to 12,836.65, while the Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 3.35 points, or 0.25 percent, at 1,346.58. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 9.67 points, or 0.33 percent, at 2,925.50.

Shares of Morgan Stanley were down 1 percent to $18.75 after Moody's said it may cut the credit ratings of 17 global banks 114 European financial institutions as the euro zone debt crisis continues to pound capital markets.

In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares trimmed losses after the U.S. data but remained 0.18 percent lower. World stocks as measured by the benchmark MSCI All-Country World Index declined 0.3 percent.

Failure by euro-zone finance ministers to agree on a new bailout package for Greece kept European markets on edge, sending the euro as low as $1.29744 on trading platform EBS, its weakest since Jan. 25. It last traded at $1.303, 0.26 percent lower against the greenback.

"To the extent that the situation in Europe remains, at least in recent days, more the overriding focus, I'm not sure this (U.S.) data is going to be enough to really change that current dynamic," said Robert Lynch, head of currency strategy for the Americas at HSBC in New York.

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar was up 0.65 percent at 78.84 after trading as high as 78.94 yen, its strongest since Oct. 31.

As investors moved into stocks, prices of benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes fell 7/32, sending their yield up to 1.955 percent. (Additional reporting by Angela Moon and Luciana Lopez; Editing by Kenneth Barry)