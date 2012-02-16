(Updates with euro rallying)

* US jobless claims fall to near 4-year low

* Greece, creditors agree on how to cut budget

* Euro erases losses, rallies on Greek bailout hopes

By Walter Brandimarte

NEW YORK, Feb 16 Stocks and the euro rallied on Thursday on strong U.S. economic data and news that euro zone leaders were on track to approve a crucial bailout for Greece.

The European common currency erased all of its losses against the dollar after a euro zone official said EU leaders were putting the finishing touches to a second bailout for Greece that is needed to avoid a chaotic debt default.

The news further boosted U.S. stocks, which were already trading higher after reports showed U.S. jobless benefits claims unexpectedly fell to near a four-year low last week and U.S. housing starts for January rose more than expected.

"The jobless data is another brick in the wall, another example of the fact that slowly but surely - slower than we'd like - our economy is bouncing back," said Mike Shea, a managing partner and trader at Direct Access Partners LLC in New York.

"Still, global macro issues are always going to trump what's going on in the U.S., at least this global issue (Europe)."

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 111.97 points, or 0.88 percent, at 12,892.92. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 11.81 points, or 0.88 percent, at 1,355.04. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 24.87 points, or 0.85 percent, at 2,940.70.

In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 erased losses to edge up slightly at 1,075 points. World stocks as measured by the benchmark MSCI All-Country World Index were 0.23 percent higher.

The euro rose 0.31 percent to $1.311 after falling as low as $1.29744 on trading platform EBS, its weakest since Jan. 25.

As investors moved into stocks, prices of benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes fell 13/32, sending their yield up to 1.9775 percent.