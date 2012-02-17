(Updates prices)

* European shares rise, led by euro zone banks

* Wall Street muted after strong rally

* Treasury prices ease as Greece hopes curb safety bid

By Walter Brandimarte

NEW YORK, Feb 17 World stocks hit a 6-1/2-month peak and the euro gained on Friday on hopes that Greece will seal a long-awaited bailout deal next week.

Prices of U.S. and German government bonds fell and Italian and Spanish debt yields dropped as optimism that Greece will be able to avert a disorderly default curbed a safety bid.

Greece edged closer on Friday to winning a new rescue package as officials said Germany was optimistic a deal could be struck when euro zone finance ministers meet on Monday.

Equities in Europe hit a more than six-month high on the outlook for a Greek debt deal and shares of euro zone banks rose.

But on Wall Street key indexes were little changed, as investors mulled the strength of a recent rally that has driven the S&P 500 to a nine-month high. Many investors were also extra cautious ahead of a long weekend; U.S. markets will be closed on Monday for the Presidents Day holiday.

"The trend here is to move higher, in the absence of a crisis coming out of Europe. But going into next week, which is when the conclusion (from Greece) is expected, fund managers and traders will be a little bit nervous because our market will be closed on Monday," said Jack DeGan, chief investment officer at Harbor Advisory Corp in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

"I wouldn't be surprised if the gains today are muted, or even if we end slightly lower as hedging may feed to the downside."

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 15.63 points, or 0.12 percent, at 12,919.71, while the Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped 0.27 points, or 0.02 percent, to 1,357.77. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 15.38 points, or 0.52 percent, to 2,944.47.

World stocks as measured by the benchmark MSCI All-Country World index rose 0.5 percent, however, to reach their highest since August. In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares provisionally closed 0.6 percent higher at 1082.89 points.

Shares of euro zone lenders that are among the most exposed to Greek debt rallied, with Societe Generale up 6.3 percent and Credit Agricole up 4.7 percent.

Emerging stocks measured by a benchmark MSCI index added 1.1 percent, and are up more than 15 percent since the start of 2012.

"Generally investors are only trading for the short-term," said Mark Foulds, head of equity sales at ETX Capital. "They are being attracted by the more volatile sectors, such as the banks, which will do well if there is a second Greece bailout."

The euro rose 0.1 percent to $1.314, after hitting a three-week low of $1.2973 on Thursday.

"I think we'll get this Greek deal and the euro will edge higher. But Greece is clearly not out of the woods and its problems will be revisited many times in coming months," said Paul Robson, currency strategist at RBS.

As appetite for risk increased, benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes fell 8/32 in price, driving their yield up to 2.01 percent.

German Bund futures fell as much as 69 ticks on the day to 138.34 after a report that the European Central Bank was considering allowing Greek bonds held by national euro zone central banks to be subjected to the same losses private investors are set to take.

Data showing U.S. consumer prices rose the most in four months in January boosted demand for inflation-protected securities, although it had little impact on stocks.

"What this does is alleviate any argument inviting" more quantitative easing, said Todd Schoenberger, managing director at Landcolt Trading in Wilmington, Delaware. "But all eyes are on Greece, so this shouldn't have an impact on trading."

The break-even rate on U.S. 10-year Treasury inflation-protected securities, or TIPS, moved up to 2.27 percent, over 3 basis points higher than late Thursday and the largest since Aug. 11, according to Tradeweb. The rate measures the yield gap between 10-year TIPS and comparable Treasuries. (Additional reporting by Chris Reese and Angela Moon in New York and Alessandra Prentice in London; Editing by Leslie Adler)