(Updates prices)
* European shares led higher by banks
* Wall Street muted after strong rally
* Treasury prices ease as Greece hopes curb safety bid
By Walter Brandimarte
NEW YORK, Feb 17 World stocks hit a
6-1/2-month peak and the euro gained on Friday on
hopes that Greece will next week seal a long-awaited bailout
deal needed to avert a disorderly default.
Prices of safe-haven U.S. and German government bonds fell
as European leaders expressed optimism that the Greek deal could
be struck on Monday.
Equities in Europe hit a six-month high as shares of euro
zone banks shot up.
But on Wall Street key indexes were little changed, as
investors mulled the strength of a recent rally that has driven
the S&P 500 to a nine-month high. Many were also cautious ahead
of a long weekend, with U.S. markets closed on Monday for the
Presidents Day holiday.
"The trend here is to move higher, in the absence of a
crisis coming out of Europe. But going into next week, which is
when the conclusion (from Greece) is expected, fund managers and
traders will be a little bit nervous because our market will be
closed on Monday," said Jack DeGan, chief investment officer at
Harbor Advisory Corp in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
"I wouldn't be surprised if the gains today are muted, or
even if we end slightly lower as hedging may feed to the
downside."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 41.97 points,
or 0.33 percent, to 12,946.05, while the Standard & Poor's 500
Index climbed 2.51 points, or 0.18 percent, to 1,360.55.
But the Nasdaq Composite Index fell 9.06 points, or 0.31
percent, to 2,950.79.
World stocks as measured by the benchmark MSCI All-Country
World index rose 0.7 percent, however, to reach
their highest since August. In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300
index of top shares closed 0.59 percent higher at
1,083.22.
Shares of euro zone banks that are among the most exposed to
Greek debt rallied, with Societe Generale up 6.5
percent and Credit Agricole up 4.7 percent.
Emerging stocks measured by a benchmark MSCI index
added 1.1 percent, and are up more than 15 percent since the
start of 2012.
"Generally investors are only trading for the short term,"
said Mark Foulds, head of equity sales at ETX Capital. "They are
being attracted by the more volatile sectors, such as the banks,
which will do well if there is a second Greece bailout."
U.S. crude oil prices gained 0.7 percent to $103.01
per barrel, although Brent crude oil fell 0.4 percent to
$119.56 as investors pocketed profits after four straight
sessions of gains.
The euro rose 0.1 percent to $1.3149, after hitting a
three-week low of $1.2973 on Thursday.
"I think we'll get this Greek deal and the euro will edge
higher. But Greece is clearly not out of the woods and its
problems will be revisited many times in coming months," said
Paul Robson, currency strategist at RBS.
As appetite for risk increased, benchmark 10-year U.S.
Treasury notes fell 14/32 in price, driving their
yield up to 2.03 percent.
German Bund futures fell 70 ticks on the day to
138.33 after Reuters reported that the European Central Bank was
considering allowing Greek bonds held by national euro zone
central banks to be subjected to the same losses private
investors are set to take.
Data showing U.S. consumer prices rose the most in four
months in January boosted demand for inflation-protected
securities, although it had little impact on stocks.
"What this does is alleviate any argument inviting" more
quantitative easing, said Todd Schoenberger, managing director
at Landcolt Trading in Wilmington, Delaware. "But all eyes are
on Greece, so this shouldn't have an impact on trading."
The break-even rate on U.S. 10-year Treasury
inflation-protected securities, or TIPS, moved
up to 2.27 percent, over 3 basis points higher than late
Thursday and the largest since Aug. 11, according to Tradeweb.
The rate measures the yield gap between 10-year TIPS and
comparable Treasuries.
(Additional reporting by Chris Reese and Angela Moon in New
York and Alessandra Prentice in London; Editing by James
Dalgleish)