* Wall Street hovers near break-even after Greek deal
* Euro turns lower as enthusiasm over Greece ebbs
* European stocks weaken on growth worries
* Concern over impact of Greek deal weighs on bonds
By Herbert Lash and Richard Hubbard
NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 21 The euro turned
lower after an initial jump and global stock markets eased on
Tuesday after a long-awaited agreement on a second bailout for
Greece removed the threat of a disorderly bond default but left
markets fearful of further problems ahead.
Stocks on Wall Street opened slightly higher but European
share prices retreated from near-seven month highs as investors
booked profits on lingering concerns over the outlook for Greece
and Athens' implementation of painful austerity measures.
The euro hit a session high of $1.3292 after news of
the deal, but traders said an agreement had been widely flagged
and the euro may struggle to rise above resistance around
$1.3307.
The euro was down 0.1 percent at 1.3232.
"While the Greece deal removed a temporary risk, the good
news was largely priced in ahead of the weekend, " said Camilla
Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotia Capital in Toronto.
"There are still many hurdles to jump before Greece becomes
a non-issue for markets and broader European problems should
keep the euro weighed to the downside over the near term," she
said.
Wall Street pared early gains to hover around break-even.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 2.23
points, or 0.02 percent, at 12,947.64. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 0.67 points, or 0.05 percent, at 1,361.90.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 2.61 points, or
0.09 percent, at 2,949.17.
The broad FTSEurofirst index of top European
companies was down 0.7 percent after touching seven-month highs
on Monday.
After 13 hours of talks, euro zone ministers agreed on the
Greek deal early Tuesday by forcing Athens to commit to
unpopular budget cutbacks and private bondholders to accept
deeper losses on their holdings.
While the deal averts a default by Greece next month, which
potentially could have disrupted financial markets worldwide, it
has left major doubts over the prospects for implemention given
looming elections in April and rising social unrest on the
streets of Athens.
"Greece is increasingly trapped in a vicious circle where
ever more austerity comes with an ever higher price tag on
growth. Consequently, implementation risk will remain high,"
analysts at French bank Societe Generale said in a note.
Yields on Spanish and Italian bonds, seen as a gauge of risk
for other peripheral euro zone nations, fell slightly on relief
that Athens had at least sealed a bailout deal, but Portugal's
debt came under pressure on fears it could be the next in line
after Greece.
The yield on 10-year Italian debt fell to a
low of 5.371 percent, while 10-year Portuguese bonds yields
traded at 12.50 percent after falling to 12.39
percent.
However, Spain was able to sell new short-term debt on
Tuesday at the lowest cost in over two years in the first test
of appetite for debt issued by a country at the fringes of the
euro zone since the deal for Greece was agreed.
RISK ASSET RALLY HALTED
Reaction in the share and commodity markets was also muted
after rallies in recent sessions in anticipation of the Greek
rescue deal, and as easier monetary policy stances from the
world's major central banks have boosted demand for risk assets.
"The bailout bandage is on, but it won't take much to
unravel," said David Miller, a partner at Cheviot Asset
Management.
"The lack of economic growth in peripheral Europe and
structural imbalances are slowly being mixed into the crisis."
The MSCI world equity index slipped by 0.4
percent after the Greek bailout but is still over 10 percent
higher for the year to date.
"Until we can see a path to growth (in Greece), there will
be a draining away of the confidence that was coming back into
the market. People will take a defensive posture in terms of
stocks," said Justin Urquhart Stewart, director at Seven
Investment Management.
Gold has drifted between $1,700 and $1,750 in the past two
weeks, following the ups and downs in Greece's struggle to
secure its bailout package.
Brent crude oil was steady at around $120 a barrel
though U.S. crude was slightly higher at $104.39 as potential
supply disruptions and demand from a recovering U.S. economy
supported prices.
