By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Feb 21 U.S. stocks retreated
from a broad rally on Tuesday, undermined by rising
oil prices and doubts about the success of Greece's second
bailout, after the Dow Jones industrial average rose above
13,000 for the first time in nearly four years.
The euro was little changed late in the day after hitting
nearly two-week highs against the U.S. dollar overnight on news
that European finance ministers approved the 130 billion euro
bailout plan, avoiding the threat of a disorderly debt default.
The Dow has gained more than 6.0 percent so far this year,
while the broad Standard & Poor's 500 Index is up more than 8.0
percent year-to-date. Since October lows, both gauges have
gained 25 percent in a rapid advance.
"We're running into some minor selling pressure given the
extent of the rally we've seen," said Fred Dickson, chief market
strategist at D.A. Davidson & Co. in Lake Oswego, Oregon.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 15.82
points, or 0.12 percent, at 12,965.69. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index ended up 0.98 points, or 0.07 percent, at 1,362.21.
The Nasdaq Composite Index closed down 3.21 points, or
0.11 percent, at 2,948.57.
High oil prices also gave investors reason to sell stocks,
as U.S. oil prices closed at a 9-month high. Top Asian consumers
moved to cut crude purchases from Iran, following Western
sanctions designed to limit the country's nuclear program.
U.S. crude for March delivery, which expires at the
close of floor trading on Tuesday, settled up $2.26 at $105.50,
after earlier hitting $106.07, the highest intraday since May 5.
In London, Brent crude futures settled up $1.61 at
$121.66 a barrel.
The euro rose and then retreated against the dollar after
Europe finally sealed a rescue deal for Greece, prompting
investors to pare positions against the single currency despite
doubts about the deal's implementation.
The euro traded down 0.1 percent at $1.3233. Earlier, it hit
a session high of $1.3292 in the overnight session.
"Being short the euro is a stale position right now," said
Douglas Borthwick, managing director and head of trading at
Faros Trading in Stamford, Connecticut. "Many had questioned
whether or not Greece would stay in the EUR, but last night's
decisions were a resounding vote of 'yes.'"
After 13 hours of talks, euro zone ministers agreed on the
Greek deal early Tuesday by forcing Athens to commit to
unpopular budget cutbacks and getting private bondholders to
accept deeper losses on their holdings.
European shares ended lower in thin volume, with investors
cashing in on recent highs, after the bailout failed to soothe
concerns about the future of Greece, the euro zone's most
troubled country.
While the agreement averted the danger of a disorderly Greek
default, the country faces further political and economic
hurdles.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan-European shares
fell 0.5 percent to 1,085.38 points, retreating after a two-day
winning streak fueled by expectations the Greek bailout deal was
imminent.
The MSCI world equity index slipped by 0.2
percent, but is still more than 10 percent higher for the year
to date.
U.S. Treasury prices fell after the Greek bailout dented
appetite for safe-haven assets. However, concern over how Athens
will implement the austerity measures moderated losses.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 18/32 in price to yield 2.06 percent.
The bailout for Greece averts a disorderly default next
month, which potentially could have disrupted financial markets
worldwide -- but it leaves major doubts over the prospects for
implementation, given looming elections in April and rising
social unrest on the streets of Athens.
"Greece is increasingly trapped in a vicious circle where
ever more austerity comes with an ever higher price tag on
growth. Consequently, implementation risk will remain high,"
analysts at French bank Societe Generale said in a note.
Gold rallied to its highest level in more than two weeks on
the Greek deal.
U.S. COMEX April futures settled at $1,758.50 an
ounce, up $32.60 from Friday's close as traders returned after
the U.S. Presidents Day holiday on Monday.
