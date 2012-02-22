(Updates prices)
* World stocks lower, while US stocks down slightly
* Euro zone PMI data raises question over recovery
* Brent crude oil prices edge higher
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Feb 22 World stocks edged lower
on Wednesday after data showing the euro zone may be
sliding back toward recession and signs the region's crisis may
be hitting China's giant economy.
Brent crude oil prices climbed to nine-month highs as
worries that Iran might interrupt supply outweighed concerns
about the health of the global economy.
The 130 billion euro second bailout for Greece approved by
euro zone finance ministers on Monday meant imminent default by
Athens has probably been avoided. But many analysts doubt the
country can be put on a sustainable footing.
The worries added to the uncertain tone for equities and the
euro.
"While a Greek bailout has been reached over the long
weekend, the process of implementation and final hurdles still
pose significant risks," said Ian Lyngen, senior government
bond strategist at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut.
"We're also reminded that even with a smooth execution of
the deal, it does very little to address the longer-term
competitive challenges facing the Greek economy," Lyngen added.
The MSCI global equity index was down 0.3
percent, while U.S. stocks were slightly lower. The FTSEurofirst
index of top European companies was down 0.7 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 7.49
points, or 0.06 percent, at 12,958.20. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 1.57 points, or 0.12 percent, at 1,360.64.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 6.43 points, or 0.22
percent, at 2,942.14.
In the U.S. Treasury market, the benchmark 10-year note was
last up 10/32, with the yield at 2.026 percent.
The euro was flat against the greenback as optimism
about Greece's bailout deal gave way to concerns about how the
terms will be implemented. The yen skidded to a seven-month low
against the dollar, with more weakness expected as recent
monetary easing in Japan put pressure on the currency.
The February reading on the flash euro zone services
Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) of 49.7 was below forecasts and
under the 50 level that signifies contraction but followed three
months of consecutive increases.
The reading, along with signs of weakness in a similar index
for Germany, clouded optimism about the resilience of Europe's
economy to the region's debt crisis. However, a separate survey
showed France's manufacturing sector managed a marginal but
unexpected return to growth in the month.
A rise in factory orders across the 17-nation euro area in
December, led by an increase in new orders from Italian
factories, tempered the worries, although overall industrial
orders in the region were down 1.7 percent in December compared
with a year ago.
CHINA FEELS EURO ZONE EFFECT
China's new export orders shrank in February, the most in
eight months, a preliminary HSBC business survey shows, defying
expectations of a pick-up and a worrying sign of the impact of
the euro area debt crisis.
HSBC's February flash PMI, which showed the overall
manufacturing sector shrinking for the fourth-straight month,
suggested overseas demand was sliding even further.
China's economic growth is widely seen slowing down in
January to March for its fifth consecutive quarter, prompting
growing hopes of further policy easing measures from China's
central bank.
Despite the worries about the global economic outlook, Brent
crude oil reached a nine-month high on geopolitical worries.
Brent crude for April delivery was up $1.41 at $123.07 a
barrel.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; additional reporting by
Richard Hubbard and Simon Falush in London; and Julie Haviv and
Chris Reese in New York; Editing by Kenneth Barry)