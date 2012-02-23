(Updates prices, adds details)
* U.S. stocks edge up; world stocks also higher
* Brent crude in euros rises to all-time high
* EU forecasts recession for euro zone
* Euro at highest vs dollar in 10 weeks on German data
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Feb 23
Brent oil priced in euros hit a record high on
Thursday on heightened tension between Iran and the West
while U.S. stocks struggled to extend gains as they approached
levels not seen since before the 2008 collapse of Lehman
Brothers.
The rise in Brent, the benchmark for European crude and most
international oil trades, poses a new headache for cash-strapped
Europe, still reeling from a two-year-old sovereign debt crisis.
German data helped the euro rise to its highest against the
dollar in 10 weeks. The Ifo think tank survey of business
sentiment rose to its strongest in seven months.
But forecasts for the euro zone economy underscored the
pressures facing the region. The European Commission's
half-yearly forecast showed output in the 17 nations sharing the
euro will contract by 0.3 percent and the broader EU bloc will
stagnate.
Economists worry that rising oil prices will undermine
efforts to put the region on a stronger footing as well as
dampen the outlook for the global economy.
"This record high is having a psychological impact, we see
this impacting demand in Europe, which could suffer as
elasticity is not that high," said Standard Bank's James Zhang.
On a euro basis, Brent futures hit a record 93.60 euros per
barrel earlier in the session, exceeding a previous record on
July 3, 2008 of 93.46 euros and prompting concern prices would
hit the struggling economic recovery and further dent demand.
Underpinning U.S. stocks, weekly U.S. jobless claims data
added to signs of progress in the U.S. economy. Data showed U.S.
first-time claims for unemployment benefits held steady at a
four-year low of 351,000 last week.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 37.39 points,
or 0.29 percent, at 12,976.06. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 3.44 points, or 0.25 percent, at 1,361.10. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 14.79 points, or 0.50
percent, at 2,947.96.
If the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 manages to break above its May
2011 intraday high of 1,370 it would be at its highest level
since before the Lehman Brothers collapse in 2008.
World stocks, as measured by the MSCI world equity index
, were up 0.2 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300
index of top European shares ended down 0.2 percent,
having cut earlier losses.
In early afternoon New York trade the euro was up 0.5
percent at $1.3312.
While the euro gained versus the dollar, it has been trading
between $1.30 and $1.33 for a month, reflecting concerns about
the implementation of Greece's bailout deal, fears about other
debt-burdened countries and the overall economic state of the
euro zone.
OIL PRICES
Brent crude for April delivery was last up 65 cents
at $123.55 per barrel. Prices had risen to an intraday peak
earlier in the session of $124.50, the highest since early May
2011, on worries that tensions between Iran and the West could
escalate further.
They ended up for a third straight session on Wednesday.
In the U.S. Treasury market, the benchmark 10-year note
was up 6/32, with the yield at 1.98 percent.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Additional reporting by
Zaida Espana in London; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)