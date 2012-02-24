(Updates prices, adds details)
* High oil prices cloud growth picture
* Euro hovers near 10-week highs vs dollar
* S&P 500 closer to 1,370; world stocks up
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Rising oil prices were
headed for a fifth straight weekly gain on Friday on
worries about cuts in supply from Iran, while U.S. stocks crept
closer to peaks last seen before the 2008 collapse of Lehman
Brothers.
Unease about higher oil prices and doubts about the
implementation of Greece's latest rescue deal tempered risk
appetite, supporting demand for safe-haven U.S. government
bonds.
A day after hitting a record high in euro terms, Brent crude
jumped above $124 a barrel, raising worries that a run
of sharp price gains could stymie the euro zone's growth
prospects, making it harder for governments to meet budget
targets and pull the currency bloc out of its debt crisis.
U.S. and Brent crude oil futures added to gains after the
U.N. nuclear watchdog's report showed a large expansion of
uranium enrichment in Iran. The International Atomic Energy
Agency, in a confidential document, said Iran has sharply
stepped up its uranium enrichment drive, a move certain to
further concerns about Iran's atomic aims.
Brent has risen more than 11 percent this month, mainly on
worries over Iranian supply, to reach a high of $124.28 on
Friday.
European buyers of Iranian oil have cut back on purchases
ahead of a European Union embargo on it effective July 1. Some
of Iran's biggest customers in Asia including China have also
reduced their buying from Iran.
"The recent resurgence in the price of crude oil has led to
speculation that, in a repeat of what happened at this time last
year, a spike in energy prices could undermine real economic
growth just when the recovery appears to be gathering momentum
again," said Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at Capital
Economics in Toronto.
U.S. stocks edged higher, with energy shares among top
advancers.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index was not far from 1,370,
considered the upper end of a technical barrier and a level not
seen since June 2008, before the Lehman Brothers collapse and
the ensuing financial crisis.
Over the past four sessions, the S&P has hovered around
1,360 and closed at a 9-month high on Thursday.
The Dow Jones industrial average was last up 14.41
points, or 0.11 percent, at 12,999.10. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 3.58 points, or 0.26 percent, at 1,367.04.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 7.40 points, or 0.25
percent, at 2,964.38.
"We've touched these significant points (in the stock
indices) and they haven't shown a lot of support; that makes me
want to look at the short term with a cautious eye," said Joseph
Cangemi, managing director at BNY ConvergEx Group in New York.
Global stocks as measured by MSCI were up
0.6 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.2 percent.
Energy shares were among those giving the biggest boost to
markets, with Chevron up 0.8 percent at $109.22, giving
the Dow its biggest boost. France's Total was up 0.8
percent at $56.55 in New York while Brazil's Petrobras
gained 2.1 percent at $30.22.
In Europe, results from companies including Telecom Italia
also reassured investors. Telecom Italia rose 6.8
percent after the company posted increased earnings, though it
slashed its dividend to help reduce a debt pile of more than 30
billion euros.
EURO EXTENDS GAIN VS DOLLAR
Data on Friday confirmed Germany's economy shrank by 0.2
percent in the fourth quarter but investors were optimistic that
Europe's biggest economy will avoid falling into recession after
a strong business sentiment reading on Thursday.
The euro was last up 0.7 percent on the day at
$1.3462, just off a peak of $1.3475, a fresh 2-1/2-month high.
The euro rose to a fresh 3-1/2-month high of 108.81 yen
, far above this year's low of 97.04 yen hit on Jan.
16. It last traded at 108.72 yen, up 1.6 percent on the day.
The yen slumped to multi-month lows against the dollar
and euro, hurt by reported selling by Japanese importers
while the breaching of key technical levels exacerbated the
move.
U.S. Treasuries were on track for their best weekly
performance in four weeks, although yields remain mired in the
middle of a range that has held since early November.
Rising energy costs have raised worries about the potential
for slower consumer demand, which has supported the safe-haven
appeal of U.S. government debt.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. note was up 5/32,
with the yield at 1.98 percent.
Brent crude was last up 7 cents at $123.69 per barrel.
(Reporting by Susan Fenton in London and Caroline Valetkevitch
in New York; Additional reporting by Richard Hubbard and Alex
Lawler in London and Ryan Vlastelica, Chris Reese and Julie
Haviv in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish)