* US stocks rebound from weak start; home sales data help
* Bonds rally on relatively high oil prices
* Dollar snaps 3 days of losses versus the euro
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Oil snapped a week-long
rally on Monday, helping Wall Street rebound from
early losses, and positive U.S. home sales data further soothed
investors worried about economic damage from high energy costs.
The dollar rose as some of the investment money in oil
flowed into currencies after officials from the Group of 20
countries sounded fears that surging energy prices were hurting
global economic growth.
The greenback rebounded from a near three-month low against
the euro. It hit a nine-month peak versus the yen
before giving back some gains.
U.S. Treasuries climbed on demand for safe-haven government
debt. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 17/32, its
yield at 1.9169 percent.
High energy costs have been cited as one factor preventing a
runaway rally in equities. London's Brent oil is up 15 percent
on the year and U.S. crude is up 10 percent after Iran's nuclear
crisis heightened concerns about Middle East supplies.
Stocks on Wall Street are up more than 8 percent on the
year. But the S&P 500 index has been stuck in a tight range
between 1,355 and 1,370, despite data pointing to a firmer
recovery in the U.S. economy, including the housing and labor
markets.
"Now, when people talk about energy, they are talking about
the geopolitical. But that morphs into a concern about demand,
and the demand conversation kind of undermines confidence," said
Peter Kenny, managing director at Knight Capital in Jersey City,
New Jersey.
The Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers said
on Sunday they were alert to risks of higher oil
prices and discussed at length the impact sanctions on Iran will
have on crude supplies and global growth.
Crude oil prices fell on Monday for the first
time in a week, losing a modest 1 percent from last week's
10-month highs above $125 a barrel in London and 9-month
peaks near $110 in New York.
Oil fell in response to Saudi Arabia's raising crude exports
over the past week and growing speculation the
Obama administration might tap U.S. strategic oil reserves if
prices continue rising.
About 90 minutes before the close, the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 21.34 points, or 0.16 percent, at
13,004.29. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 2.99
points, or 0.22 percent, at 1,368.73. The Nasdaq Composite Index
was up 5.78 points, or 0.20 percent, at 2,969.53.
Housing-related stocks moved higher after data showed
contracts for U.S. home resales rose to a near two-year high in
January, lending more credence to the argument that the industry
may be in the beginning stages of a recovery.
In European equity markets, the oil price gains hit the
outlook for the automobile sector. The FTSEurofirst 300
index of top European shares closed down 0.3 percent at 1,073.81
points, below last week's seven-month high.
Global equities suffered from a weaker session in Asia and
Europe. The MSCI world equity index slipped 0.2
percent to 331.08. Year-to-date, it was still up over 10
percent.
The U.S. dollar hit a 9-month high above 81.60 yen before
retreating to 80.37. For the month, the greenback was still up
more than 5 percent as high oil prices and Japan's 2011 trade
deficit weakened the yen.
The euro was down 0.4 percent at $1.33970 versus
Friday's 2-1/2 month high of $1.3486.
Some market players saw the single currency mounting a
comeback before the European Central Bank's second long-term
refinancing operation on Wednesday.
Others say the impact of the ECB's operation may already be
largely reflected in the prices of assets like European
sovereign bonds and even the euro itself.
"It's all pretty well priced in and pretty well expected.
We're looking for just under 500 billion euros and about 300
billion euros of net new liquidity," said Kevin Lecocq, chief
investment officer for Private Wealth Management at Deutsche
Bank. "Wednesday won't be big."