(Adds prices after U.S. durable goods report)
* Euro, shares pare gains after disappointing U.S. data
* Rise in bank shares initially lifts European stocks
* Oil prices ease, Brent down to near $123 a barrel
By Herbert Lash and Richard Hubbard
NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 28 The euro and U.S.
stock index futures briefly pared gains after a dose of dour
economic data cast doubts on the U.S. economy's strength and led
share prices in Europe to retreat on Tuesday.
U.S. manufactured goods orders fell in January by the most
in three years as demand slumped across the board, suggesting
the U.S. economy started the year on weaker footing than
expected.
Durable goods orders dropped 4.0 percent, the biggest
decline since January 2009, when the economy was still mired in
a deep recession, data from the Commerce Department showed.
U.S. Treasuries prices rose after the government report,
with benchmark 10-year notes up 4/32 in price to
yield to 1.92 percent.
European shares retreated. The FTSEurofirst 300
index of leading European shares was down 0.3 percent at
1,070.29 points.
The euro was up 0.3 percent at $1.3434, just off a
three-month peak of $1.3487 set on Friday.
"People looked at the durable goods and said: that's a
shocking," said Trevor Coote, head of equity sales at Alexander
David Securities said.
While the data was disappointing, analysts did not see it as
a game changer.
"When you look at all the details, the headline was weak,
the core orders were weak. It's pretty hard to spin this as
anything other than a slight disappointment, emphasis on
slight," said Nick Bennenbroek, head of FX Strategy at Wells
Bargo in New York.
S&P 500 futures and the Dow Jones industrial average
futures were slightly above break-even, while Nasdaq 100
futures were up 0.1 percent.
Earlier in Europe, a fall in oil prices and the European
Central Bank's looming cash boost for banks lifted the euro and
initially shares, even as some investors worried that the
benefits of a second injection of cheap money may be
short-lived.
Brent crude oil futures slipped to around $123 a
barrel from highs above $125.50 late last week, ending a surge
that had dampened demand for other commodities and slowed the
gains in global stock prices.
Markets expect European banks to borrow about 500 billion
euros ($670 euros ($670 billion) of the cheap funds on offer
from the ECB on Wednesday, although forecasts range from 200
billion to 750 billion euros.
"The euro has priced in a cash injection of 500 billion
euros and anything above 600 billion will be risk positive and
push the euro higher," said Ankita Dudani, G-10 currency
strategist at RBS Global Banking.