(Recasts, updates with U.S. consumer confidence data)

* U.S. stocks extend gains

* Euro up, powered by anticipation of ECB cash injection

* Oil prices ease, Brent down to near $123 a barrel

By Barani Krishnan and Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Feb 28 Stocks rose on Tuesday as strong U.S. consumer confidence data lent traction to Wall Street's rally, while the euro climbed ahead of an injection of cheap cash from the European Central Bank.

Oil prices edged lower for a second day after Monday's correction, which snapped a week-long rally.

Consumer confidence in the world's largest economy rose to a one-year high in February, according to a survey that took into account optimism about the labor market versus concerns over rising gasoline prices. Consumer confidence is key to the U.S. economy, as consumer spending makes up more than two-thirds of economic activity.

"This continues the trend we've seen over the past few months, where we're getting data that indicates things are getting better," said Mike Shea, managing partner and trader at Direct Access Partners in New York.

The impact from the consumer confidence reading was, however, offset by data showing orders for U.S. durable goods fell the most in three years in January. Another report indicated a decline in home prices in December.

U.S. Treasuries initially rallied as the drop in durable goods orders suggested the economy started the year on a weaker-than-thought footing. The stronger consumer confidence data then trimmed some of the gains in bonds.

The S&P 500 index ticked above the 1,370-point level, keeping alive February's rally in stocks.

Some analysts cautioned that the run-up in equities has been on light volume and said any more gains could trigger selling. Still, a close above 1,370 could invite momentum buying as money managers chase performance.

"From that standpoint, it would be good for us to close above 1,370," Shea said. "If we get any sort of uptick in volume, that will be very positive for the market. If volume stays at this level, it might be more likely that we pull back."

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 24.90 points, or 0.19 percent, at 13,006.41. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 4.44 points, or 0.32 percent, at 1,372.03. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 17.81 points, or 0.60 percent, at 2,983.97.

Wall Street's strength was shadowed by a rebound in world stocks and European shares.

Global stocks, measured by the MSCI ACWI, rose 0.6 percent. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares was up 0.2 percent, after being down 0.3 percent earlier.

The euro was lifted by the European Central Bank's looming cash boost for banks, even as some investors worried that the benefits of a second injection of cheap money may be short-lived.

The single currency was up 0.5 percent at $1.34656 to the dollar, within view of Friday's three-month peak of $1.3487.

Markets expect European banks to borrow about 500 billion euros ($670 billion) of the cheap funds on offer from the ECB on Wednesday, although forecasts range from 200 billion to 750 billion euros.

"The euro has priced in a cash injection of 500 billion euros and anything above 600 billion will be risk positive and push the euro higher," said Ankita Dudani, G-10 currency strategist at RBS Global Banking.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 1/32, its yield at 1.9272 percent, as the weaker U.S. economic data fed demand for safe-haven government debt.

"People looked at the durable goods and said: 'That's shocking,'" said Trevor Coote, head of equity sales at Alexander David Securities.

While the durable goods data was disappointing, analysts did not think it was a game changer.

"When you look at all the details, the headline was weak, the core orders were weak. It's pretty hard to spin this as anything other than a slight disappointment, emphasis on slight," said Nick Bennenbroek, head of FX Strategy at Wells Fargo in New York.

In energy markets, Brent crude oil futures slipped to around $123 a barrel from highs above $125.50 late last week, ending a surge that had dampened demand for other commodities and slowed gains in global stock prices.