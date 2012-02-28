(Recasts, updates with U.S. consumer confidence data)
* U.S. stocks extend gains
* Euro up, powered by anticipation of ECB cash injection
* Oil prices ease, Brent down to near $123 a barrel
By Barani Krishnan and Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Feb 28 Stocks rose on
Tuesday as strong U.S. consumer confidence data lent
traction to Wall Street's rally, while the euro climbed ahead
of an injection of cheap cash from the European Central Bank.
Oil prices edged lower for a second day after Monday's
correction, which snapped a week-long rally.
Consumer confidence in the world's largest economy rose to a
one-year high in February, according to a survey that took into
account optimism about the labor market versus concerns over
rising gasoline prices. Consumer confidence is key to the U.S.
economy, as consumer spending makes up more than two-thirds of
economic activity.
"This continues the trend we've seen over the past few
months, where we're getting data that indicates things are
getting better," said Mike Shea, managing partner and trader at
Direct Access Partners in New York.
The impact from the consumer confidence reading was,
however, offset by data showing orders for U.S. durable goods
fell the most in three years in January. Another report
indicated a decline in home prices in December.
U.S. Treasuries initially rallied as the drop in durable
goods orders suggested the economy started the year on a
weaker-than-thought footing. The stronger consumer confidence
data then trimmed some of the gains in bonds.
The S&P 500 index ticked above the 1,370-point level,
keeping alive February's rally in stocks.
Some analysts cautioned that the run-up in equities has been
on light volume and said any more gains could trigger selling.
Still, a close above 1,370 could invite momentum buying as money
managers chase performance.
"From that standpoint, it would be good for us to close
above 1,370," Shea said. "If we get any sort of uptick in
volume, that will be very positive for the market. If volume
stays at this level, it might be more likely that we pull back."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 24.90 points,
or 0.19 percent, at 13,006.41. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 4.44 points, or 0.32 percent, at 1,372.03. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 17.81 points, or 0.60
percent, at 2,983.97.
Wall Street's strength was shadowed by a rebound in world
stocks and European shares.
Global stocks, measured by the MSCI ACWI,
rose 0.6 percent. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading
European shares was up 0.2 percent, after being down 0.3 percent
earlier.
The euro was lifted by the European Central Bank's looming
cash boost for banks, even as some investors worried that the
benefits of a second injection of cheap money may be
short-lived.
The single currency was up 0.5 percent at $1.34656 to
the dollar, within view of Friday's three-month peak of $1.3487.
Markets expect European banks to borrow about 500 billion
euros ($670 billion) of the cheap funds on offer from the ECB on
Wednesday, although forecasts range from 200 billion to 750
billion euros.
"The euro has priced in a cash injection of 500 billion
euros and anything above 600 billion will be risk positive and
push the euro higher," said Ankita Dudani, G-10 currency
strategist at RBS Global Banking.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
1/32, its yield at 1.9272 percent, as the weaker U.S. economic
data fed demand for safe-haven government debt.
"People looked at the durable goods and said: 'That's
shocking,'" said Trevor Coote, head of equity sales at Alexander
David Securities.
While the durable goods data was disappointing, analysts did
not think it was a game changer.
"When you look at all the details, the headline was weak,
the core orders were weak. It's pretty hard to spin this as
anything other than a slight disappointment, emphasis on
slight," said Nick Bennenbroek, head of FX Strategy at Wells
Fargo in New York.
In energy markets, Brent crude oil futures slipped
to around $123 a barrel from highs above $125.50 late last week,
ending a surge that had dampened demand for other commodities
and slowed gains in global stock prices.