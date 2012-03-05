(Updates prices)
* Shares fall on fears Europe returning to recession
* China's signal of lower growth ahead weighs
* Oil rebounds on supply tension fears
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, March 5 World equity markets
slipped on Monday after economic data raised
expectations of a recession in Europe and China signaled slower
growth ahead, while profit-taking in the dollar lifted the euro.
The euro firmed from near two-week lows despite nervousness
over whether Greece will complete a bond swap with private
creditors by Thursday as part of a deal to secure a 130 billion
euro ($172 billion) bailout and avoid a messy default.
Oil prices were tugged in both directions, initially falling
on concerns that slower Chinese growth would cut the demand for
fuel. Prices later bounced back on supply risks and tensions
over Iran's nuclear program.
Wall Street stocks followed declines in European and Asian
stock markets, with a measure of equities' performance in
emerging markets down more than 1.0 percent.
"We are clearly looking at lower growth in Europe and China
(and) as predicted, problems in Greece again," said Steve
Larkins, head of sales and trading at Seymour Pierce. "The
fundies (fund managers) are more than happy to sit on their
hands rather than expose themselves further."
Investors shrugged off data showing the massive U.S.
services sector expanded in February at its fastest pace in a
year. The Institute for Supply Management said its services
index rose to 57.3 from 56.8 in January, besting economists'
expectations of a drop to 56.1.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 12.45
points, or 0.10 percent, at 12,965.12. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 5.08 points, or 0.37 percent, at 1,364.55.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 31.73 points, or
1.07 percent, at 2,944.46.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
fell 0.6 percent to close at 1,080.54.
Basic resources stocks in Europe were the top
decliners on Monday, shedding 3.5 percent after
China, the world's largest consumer of raw materials, cut its
annual growth target to an eight-year low.
In New York, materials shares were the biggest drags. The
S&P materials sector index fell 1.8 percent, while
aluminum producer Alcoa Inc fell 3.4 percent to $9.89.
A downward revision to euro zone surveys of purchasing
managers' assessments for February wiped out much of the
positive effects of last week's European Central Bank injection
of three-year funding to the banks.
"European data this morning was negative for the euro, but
a lot of investors are quite short the euro, so we are starting
to see some capitulation and selling on those positions," said
Charles St-Arnaud, foreign exchange strategist at Nomura
Securities in New York.
"I would not read too much into the euro's bounce as there
are plenty of headwinds this week," he said.
The euro was slightly higher, climbing about 0.2
percent to $1.3219, after earlier falling to near a two-week low
around $1.3172.
MSCI's all-country world equity index
fell 0.7 percent to 329.53. Its emerging market index
slid 1.4 percent to 1,064.70.
Brent crude oil traded near break-even after retreating from
early highs to fall below $124 a barrel on the prospect of
slower global demand after China cut its growth target and Iraq
said it had raised its oil production to a 30-year high.
Brent crude oil futures for April rose 55 cents to
$124.20 a barrel. April crude settled up 2 cents at
$106.72 a barrel.
U.S. Treasury debt prices eased as recent evidence the U.S.
economic recovery is picking up steam undermined the safe-haven
value of government debt.
Losses were limited, however, and yields remained well
within recent ranges as poor euro zone data and concerns about
Greece's debt swap, along with China cutting its growth target,
supported demand for lower-risk assets.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading
8/32 lower in price to yield 2.0 percent.
Spot gold prices fell $9.60 to $1,702.20 an ounce.