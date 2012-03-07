* U.S., European shares rise on private-sector jobs data
* Eyes on Apple as it unveils its latest version of iPad
* Fed mulls new bond program to help U.S. economy-WSJ
* Euro recovers vs dollar after hitting 3-week low
(Updates market action to mid-afternoon)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, March 7 U.S. and European
stocks advanced on Wednesday after promising U.S. jobs data, and
the euro rebounded after hitting a three-week low as optimism
returned that the Greek debt-restructuring deal will get
done.
Major banks and pension funds threw their weight behind
Greece's bond-swap offer to private creditors on Wednesday,
raising the likelihood that the deal will go through and a 130-
billion-euro international bailout package will be secured
so it could avert a chaotic default.
Some traders are hoping for Greece to clinch a debt
restructuring before Thursday's deadline. This outlook helped
revive appetite for stocks, oil and gold, and kept a lid on
safe-haven demand for U.S. and German government debt.
Another factor that improved investors' mood was an article
from The Wall Street Journal that revived hopes the U.S. Federal
Reserve would embark on a third round of quantitative easing.
One option that the Fed is considering is the purchase of more
bonds in an effort to hold down borrowing costs, and lend them
out short-term in a bid to hold back inflation, according to the
newspaper.
Investor sentiment also brightened after a report from
payroll processor ADP showed slightly stronger-than-expected
growth in U.S. private-sector jobs in February, suggesting the
world's biggest economy is gaining traction.
"This does suggest we are moving it in the right direction,"
said Beth Ann Bovino, senior U.S. economist at Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services in New York, in reference to the ADP jobs data.
"It supports the expectations of another 200,000-plus in
Friday's payroll report. The jobs numbers are looking
healthier."
But a surprising drop in German factory orders in January
reinforced fears that Europe is at risk of a recession.
Those concerns could keep the euro on the defensive.
In mid-afternoon N ew York trading, though, the
single currency turned higher, climbing to $1.3136, near
its global session peak of $1.3164 - after touching a three-week
low against the dollar at $1.3095 earlier.
On the other hand, the dollar index slipped from its
three-week high. It was last down 0.1 percent at 79.76.
Thirty major holders of Greek government bonds said on
Wednesday they will take part in the country's debt swap,
increasing chances of the deal going through. They represent
39.3 percent of the debt eligible for the exchange, or 81
billion euros.
If fewer than 75 percent of creditors accept the offer, the
debt swap could be off, potentially plunging the euro zone back
into crisis.
"The Greek debt restructure is still hanging over the market,
but I think investors are paying more attention to the U.S.,
where there is good news coming out, especially on the job
front," said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Harris
Private Bank in Chicago, which oversees $55 billion.
"Even if we have a successful Greek debt restructure, we
could still have a weaker euro," Ablin said.
In mid-afternoon trading, the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 73.60 points, or 0.58 percent, at 12,832.75. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 8.77 points, or 0.65
percent, at 1,352.13. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up
26.47 points, or 0.91 percent, at 2,936.79.
A recovery in bank shares helped lift U.S. and European
equities after they tumbled on Tuesday due to worries about the
economy and the euro zone's debt woes.
Shares of Italy's Banco Popolare gained
7 percent, while Bank of America rose 2.7 percent.
Buzz over Apple Inc.'s latest version of iPad
tablet computer, which was unveiled on Wednesday, briefly lifted
its stock. Before the product announcement,
Apple's stock had gained as much as 1.4 percent to a session
high of $537.78. It last traded down 0.5 percent at
$528.11.
The FTSE Eurofirst Index of top European shares
finished up 0.6 percent at 1,058.45 after losing 2.6 percent in
the previous session -- its biggest daily fall in nearly four
months.
Gains on Wall Street and in Europe overcame losses in Asian
markets. The MSCI's all-country world equity index
added 0.3 percent to 324.06, a day after
recording its biggest one-day drop since late November.
Tokyo's Nikkei index fell 0.6 percent to
9,576.06.
In commodity markets, oil prices gained after China said it
would boost energy imports this year and data showed a
smaller-than-expected increase in U.S. crude stockpiles in the
latest week. But concerns persist over supply risks and Iran's
nuclear program, despite the country's offer for talks with
major powers.
April Brent crude in London was up $2.12 or 1.7
percent at $124.10 a barrel, and April U.S. oil futures in New
York were up $1.45 or 1.4 percent at $106.15 .
Gold rose a little more than 0.6 percent to $1.682.96
an ounce, as jewelers in Asia snapped up the metal after prices
dropped 2 percent in the previous session.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note slipped
2/32 to 100-12/32 in price for a yield of 1.96 percent.
German Bund futures retreated from their contract high,
last traded up 12 basis points at 140.39.
(Additional reporting by Ed Krudy in New York,Richard Hubbard
and Jessica Mortimer in London; Editing by Jan Paschal and Diane
Craft)