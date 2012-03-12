(Updates prices, adds comment, U.S. stocks, changes byline, previous LONDON)

* Dollar choppy ahead of Tuesday Fed meeting

* European shares dip as growth worries raise debt fears

* Commodities slip on signs of weaker China demand

By Luciana Lopez

NEW YORK, March 12 Global stocks and the dollar were mixed in choppy trading on Monday as disappointing Chinese data and an upcoming Federal Reserve meeting kept traders cautious after recent rallies.

China notched its biggest trade deficit in at least a decade in February, fueling fears that global demand continues to be weak.

Recent signs of improvement in the United States, the world's biggest economy, have also dampened hopes of more monetary easing from the Federal Reserve. Tuesday's meeting could see the Fed acknowledge the recent spate of brighter data, with traders on the lookout for any hints about possible additional stimulus.

Stocks in the United States saw a lackluster open after three straight sessions of gains. The Nasdaq edged up 0.09 percent, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.2 percent and the S&P 500 moved up 0.07 percent.

"This is definitely the market in pause mode, looking for anything out of the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) which is going to give the market some sort of direction in terms of -- not rates so much, because that is a foregone conclusion -- but direction in terms of guideposts for rate change," said Peter Kenny, managing director at Knight Capital In Jersey City, New Jersey.

There is a risk the U.S. recovery won't be strong enough to overcome to the slowdown in Europe, according to Neil Williams, Chief Economist for Global Government and Inflation-Linked Bonds, Hermes Fund Managers.

"While the U.S. recovery looks genuine and should be sustained, it's likely to lack the vigor to either turn off the four years of policy 'steroids' that has caused it, nor provide the lifeline needed to solve the other big economies' problems, particularly in Europe," he said.

In Italy, final gross domestic product figures from Rome confirmed that, as expected, the country is in recession. The data underscored difficulties facing the government as it grapples with a shrinking economy dragged down by austerity measures and debt. [ID: nL5E8EC4LC]

The dollar hit its highest level in nearly seven weeks against a basket of currencies in reaction to Friday's U.S. jobs data which showed that employers added more than 200,000 workers for a third straight month in February.

But the greenback gave up those early gains to dip 0.05 percent against the basket.

"The market is focused a little more on what looks like an improving U.S. economy and how that will translate to Fed policy going forward," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.

The mid-point of the official trading range for the Chinese yuan saw its second biggest single-day fall on record as China signaled it was willing to let its currency move within a wider range.

Analysts said the drop did not appear to be linked to monthly trade data but comes as the central bank said China has ample room to further cut the reserve requirement ratio for banks, a form of policy easing.

The MSCI world equity index also reflected the weakness in Asian markets and was down 0.12 percent at 329.93, though it is still up nearly 10 percent for the year.

GREEK RELIEF

In Europe, renewed demand for bank shares after the successful Greek debt restructuring prompted some early gains in European stocks but markets turned lower as debt concerns moved west to Spain and other peripheral countries.

On Friday Greece averted the immediate threat of an uncontrolled default when enough private creditors agreed to a bond swap deal to clear the way for a new bailout.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index index of top European shares was down 0.06 percent to 1078.77 points, off the day's lows.

The euro moved off near one-month lows to climb 0.08 percent to $1.3123 against the dollar.

Euro zone finance ministers will sign off on a second bailout package for Greece on Monday and shift their focus on to Spain, which is set to miss its deficit target again this year in what could undermine the EU's new budget rules.

Oil took its lead from the Chinese data and the global growth concerns with Brent crude slipping under $125 a barrel, ignoring the support offered by a better outlook for the U.S. economy and Middle East supply concerns.

Brent crude oil futures for April fell 1.13 percent to $124.55 a barrel, while U.S. crude was down 1.54 percent at $105.75. (Additional reporting by Richard Hubbard in London and Chuck Mikolajczak and Nick Olivari in New York; editing by Andrea Evans)