(Updates prices, adds comment)
* Dollar choppy ahead of Tuesday's Fed meeting
* European shares dip as growth worries raise debt fears
* Commodities slip on signs of weaker China demand
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, March 12 Global stocks were
slightly lower on Monday after disappointing Chinese
economic data, with trade choppy ahead of an upcoming Federal
Reserve meeting.
China notched its biggest trade deficit in at least a decade
in February, fueling fears that global demand is weak.
Recent signs of improvement in the United States, the
world's biggest economy, have dampened hopes of more monetary
easing from the Federal Reserve. Tuesday's meeting could see the
Federal Open Market Committee acknowledge the recent spate of
stronger data, with traders on the lookout for any hints about
possible additional stimulus.
"After Friday's strong jobs data there is a chance
that the Fed could come across slightly less dovish," said Joe
Manimbo, a markets analyst with Western Union Business Solutions
in Washington, D.C. "If that scenario were to play out, that
would tend to take further pressure off the dollar."
The dollar fell 0.08 percent against a basket of currencies
, down from a nearly seven-week high earlier in the
session.
U.S. stocks seesawed after a lackluster open. The Dow Jones
industrial average was up 23.76 points, or 0.18 percent,
at 12,945.78. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down
1.81 points, or 0.13 percent, at 1,369.06. The Nasdaq Composite
Index was down 10.33 points, or 0.35 percent, at
2,978.01.
"This is definitely the market in pause mode, looking for
anything out of the FOMC, which is going to give the market some
sort of direction," said Peter Kenny, managing director at
Knight Capital In Jersey City, New Jersey.
There is a risk the U.S. recovery will not be strong enough
to overcome to the slowdown in Europe, according to Neil
Williams, chief economist for Global Government and
Inflation-Linked Bonds at Hermes Fund Managers.
"While the U.S. recovery looks genuine and should be
sustained, it's likely to lack the vigor to either turn off the
four years of policy 'steroids' that has caused it, nor provide
the lifeline needed to solve the other big economies' problems,
particularly in Europe," he said.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
5/32, with the yield at 2.0121 percent.
The mid-point of the official trading range for the Chinese
yuan took its second-biggest single-day fall on
record as China signaled it was willing to let its currency move
within a wider range.
Analysts said the drop did not appear to be linked to
monthly trade data. But it comes as the central bank said China
has ample room to cut further the reserve requirement ratio for
banks, a form of policy easing.
The MSCI world equity index also reflected
the weakness in Asian markets. It was down 0.37 percent at
328.40, though still up nearly 10 percent for the year.
GREEK RELIEF
In Europe, renewed demand for bank shares after the
successful Greek debt restructuring prompted some early gains in
European stocks, but markets turned lower as debt concerns moved
west to Spain and other peripheral countries.
Greece averted the immediate threat of an uncontrolled
default on Friday when enough private creditors
agreed to a bond swap deal to clear the way for a new bailout.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index index of top European
shares was down 0.26 percent, off the day's lows.
The euro moved off near one-month lows to climb 0.09
percent to $1.3125 against the dollar.
Euro zone finance ministers will sign off on a second
bailout package for Greece on Monday and shift their
focus on to Spain, which is set to miss its deficit target again
this year in what could undermine the EU's new budget rules.
Oil took its lead from the Chinese data and the global
growth concerns, with Brent crude near $125 a barrel, ignoring
the support offered by a better outlook for the U.S. economy and
Middle East supply concerns.
Brent crude oil futures for April fell 0.75 percent
to $125.04 a barrel, while U.S. crude was down 1.02
percent at $106.30.