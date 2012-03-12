(Updates prices, adds comment)

* Dollar choppy ahead of Tuesday's Fed meeting

* European shares dip as growth worries raise debt fears

* Commodities slip on signs of weaker China demand

By Luciana Lopez

NEW YORK, March 12 Global stocks and the dollar traded mixed on Monday, weighed down by disappointing Chinese data ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting in which policymakers could signal lower chances of more stimulus.

China notched its biggest trade deficit in at least a decade in February, fueling fears that global demand is weak.

In addition, recent signs of improvement in the United States, the world's biggest economy, have dampened hopes of more monetary easing from the Federal Reserve. Tuesday's meeting could see the Federal Open Market Committee acknowledge the recent spate of stronger data, with traders on the lookout for any hints about possible additional stimulus.

"After Friday's strong jobs data there is a chance that the Fed could come across slightly less dovish," said Joe Manimbo, a markets analyst with Western Union Business Solutions in Washington, D.C. "If that scenario were to play out, that would tend to take further pressure off the dollar."

The dollar fell 0.15 percent against a basket of currencies , down from a nearly seven-week high earlier in the session.

U.S. stocks seesawed after a lackluster open. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 26.87 points, or 0.21 percent, at 12,948.89. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.23 points, or 0.09 percent, at 1,369.64. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 9.23 points, or 0.31 percent, at 2,979.11.

"People are somewhat weary ahead of tomorrow's FOMC meeting," said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at OakBrook Investments in Lisle, Illinois. "Not that they expect any ground-breaking news out of it, it's just the normal caution ahead of a Fed meeting."

There is a risk the U.S. recovery will not be strong enough to overcome the slowdown in Europe, said Neil Williams, chief economist for Global Government and Inflation-Linked Bonds at Hermes Fund Managers.

"While the U.S. recovery looks genuine and should be sustained, it's likely to lack the vigor to either turn off the four years of policy 'steroids' that has caused it, nor provide the lifeline needed to solve the other big economies' problems, particularly in Europe," he said.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 3/32, its yield at 2.0191 percent.

The mid-point of the official trading range for the Chinese yuan took its second-biggest single-day fall on record as China signaled it was willing to let its currency move within a wider range.

Analysts said the drop did not appear to be linked to monthly trade data. But it comes as the central bank said China has ample room to cut further the reserve requirement ratio for banks, a form of policy easing.

The MSCI world equity index also reflected the weakness in Asian markets. It was down 0.37 percent at 328.40, though still up about 9.7 percent for the year.

GREEK RELIEF

In Europe, renewed demand for bank shares after the successful Greek debt restructuring prompted some early gains in European stocks, but markets turned lower as debt concerns moved west to Spain and other peripheral countries.

Greece averted the immediate threat of an uncontrolled default on Friday when enough private creditors agreed to a bond swap deal to clear the way for a new bailout.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index index of top European shares was down 0.33 percent, off the day's lows.

The euro moved off near one-month lows to climb 0.25 percent to $1.3146 against the dollar, with thin trading ahead of the Fed meeting exacerbating moves.

Euro zone finance ministers will sign off on a second bailout package for Greece on Monday and shift their focus to Spain, which is set to miss its deficit target again this year in what could undermine the EU's new budget rules.

Oil took its lead from the Chinese data and the global growth concerns, with Brent crude near $125 a barrel, ignoring the support offered by a better outlook for the U.S. economy and Middle East supply concerns.

Brent crude oil futures for April fell 0.83 percent to $124.93 a barrel, while U.S. crude was down 1.06 percent at $106.26.