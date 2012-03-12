(Adds U.S. stocks close)
* Dollar choppy ahead of Tuesday's Fed meeting
* European shares dip as growth worries raise debt fears
* Commodities slip on signs of weaker China demand
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, March 12 Global stocks and the
dollar seesawed on Monday, with markets held in check
by weaker Chinese trade data and a Federal Reserve meeting this
week at which policymakers could signal reduced chances for more
monetary easing.
Markets started the day on a wary tone after China notched
its biggest trade deficit in at least a decade in February,
fueling fears that global demand is weak.
In addition, recent signs of improvement in the United
States, the world's biggest economy, have dampened hopes of more
easing from the Federal Reserve. Tuesday's meeting could see the
Federal Open Market Committee acknowledge the recent spate of
stronger data, with traders on the lookout for any hints about
additional stimulus.
"A healthier labor market and stronger consumer spending
will allow the Federal Reserve to save QE3 (quantitative
easing)for a more desperate time in the global economy," said
Kathy Lien, director of currency research at GFT Forex in Jersey
City, New Jersey.
The dollar fell 0.23 percent against a basket of
currencies, down from a near seven-week high earlier.
The dollar eased against the euro, but the single currency
is expected to struggle in the coming weeks as relief over
Greece's successful debt restructuring gives way to concerns of
contagion from other debt-laden European countries.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 37.69 points,
or 0.29 percent, to end at 12,959.71. The S&P 500 Index
ticked up just 0.22 of a point, or 0.02 percent, to finish at
1,371.09. The Nasdaq Composite dipped 4.68 points, or
0.16 percent, to close at 2,983.66.
Investors were also awaiting Tuesdays' data on
U.S. retail sales for February, expected to show a 1 percent
rise.
"We're trading in a holding pattern ahead of U.S. retail
sales," said John Doyle, a currency strategist with Tempus
Consulting in Washington, D.C. "We're looking for confirmation
of the positive trend from the jobs data."
The mid-point of the official trading range for the Chinese
yuan took its second-biggest single-day fall on
record as China signaled it was willing to let its currency move
within a wider range.
Analysts said the drop did not appear to be linked to
monthly trade data. But it comes as the central bank said China
has ample room to cut further the reserve requirement ratio for
banks, a form of policy easing.
The MSCI world equity index also reflected
the weakness in Asian markets. It was down 0.21 percent at
328.93, though still up about 9.8 percent for the year.
GREEK RELIEF
In Europe, renewed demand for bank shares after the Greek
debt restructuring prompted some early gains in European stocks,
but markets turned lower as debt concerns moved west to Spain
and other peripheral countries.
Greece averted the immediate threat of an uncontrolled
default on Friday when enough private creditors
agreed to a bond swap deal to clear the way for a new bailout.
Yields on safe-haven 10-year German government bonds
hit two-month lows, while yields in Spain
and Portugal - which has been bailed
out once - rose.
The FTSE Eurofirst 300 index closed down 0.2
percent at 1,077.10.
Banks with the most direct exposure to sovereign debt fell.
Royal Bank of Scotland and Barclays fell 3
percent and 2 percent, respectively.
The euro moved off near one-month lows to climb 0.28
percent to $1.3150 against the dollar, with thin trading ahead
of the Federal Reserve meeting exacerbating moves.
Euro zone finance ministers will shift their focus to Spain,
which is set to miss its deficit target again this year in what
could undermine the EU's new budget rules.
Oil took its lead from the Chinese data and the global
growth concerns, despite tension over ongoing efforts to settle
the Iranian nuclear rift and its threat to oil supplies.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for April delivery
settled at $106.34 a barrel, off $1.06, or 0.99 percent,
after trading between $105.38 to $107.56.