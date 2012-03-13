(Recasts, updates prices)

* German ZEW data lifts European shares

* U.S. retail sales data helps boost dollar vs euro

* U.S. Fed seen cautious on added stimulus

By Luciana Lopez

NEW YORK, March 13 Strong U.S. and German data boosted global stocks and the dollar on Tuesday, with the U.S. S&P 500 index reaching its highest intraday level since June 2008 and European shares at a seven-month high.

The dollar hit a near 11-month high against the yen and a near one-month high against the euro.

The U.S. Federal Reserve, which was meeting on Tuesday, was seen remaining cautious on added stimulus to the world's biggest economy.

U.S. retail sales for February showed the largest gain in five months, boosting hopes for the recovery.

In addition, German think tank ZEW's monthly index of analyst and investor sentiment showed a much higher than expected rise in the outlook for the economy -- although a separate gauge of current conditions was weaker.

"We're looking at a more positive fundamental backdrop, especially out of the U.S.," said Sean Incremona, an economist at 4Cast LTD in New York.

The Fed could acknowledge the recent spate of improved data after concluding a meeting later in the day, and analysts expected policymakers to stay cautious on the possibility of more stimulus.

"The market is maybe second-guessing how aggressive the Fed is going to be over the medium term in terms of providing more accommodation to an economy that appears to be holding up relatively well at this point in time," Incremona said.

The dollar rose 0.53 percent to 82.7 yen and touched its highest intraday level since last April 20. The euro fell to a near one-month low against the dollar after breaking through stop loss orders in the aftermath of the U.S. data. The single currency traded as low as $1.3050, more recently changing hands at $1.3078, off 0.57 percent against the dollar.

The MSCI world equity index advanced 0.67 percent as the broad FTSE Eurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 1.31 percent to 1,0921.26 points, touching a seven-month high.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 71.60 points, or 0.55 percent, to 13,031.31. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 8.97 points, or 0.65 percent, to 1,380.06. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 22.97 points, or 0.77 percent, to 3,006.63.

Brent and U.S. crude futures seesawed as hopes for better world economic growth came up against a stronger dollar and lessened expectations for more easing from the Fed. Brent crude rose 0.06 percent to $125.42. U.S. crude was off 0.23 percent at $106.10 a barrel.

STOCKS, COMMODITIES COULD SEE SUPPORT

Coming on the heels of Friday's strong non-farm payrolls numbers, the retail sales number should add weight to the view the U.S. recovery is strengthening.

Robust data from the two economic powerhouses on either side of the Atlantic should serve to ease worries about the recovery's sustainability.

That could support riskier assets like stocks and commodities as well as growth-linked currencies like the Australian dollar, at least for the time being.

"Liquidity has helped to improve sentiment in the near term, but I think there are a number of longer term concerns in the market place, and that is all to do with growth," Joshua Raymond, market strategist at City Index said.

Earlier on Tuesday the Bank of Japan left policy unchanged.

The expectation of a solid U.S. revival lifted the dollar against a basket of currencies to its highest since late January on Tuesday.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 11/32, with the yield at 2.0752 percent. (Additional reporting by Richard Hubbard in London; editing by Andrea Evans)