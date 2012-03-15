(Adds comment, graphics, crude oil; updates prices)

* U.S. Treasuries choppy after yields hit multi-month highs

* U.S. jobless claims again at four-year low

* Economic data seen reducing chances of Fed easing

* S&P seen facing technical resistance at 1,400

By Luciana Lopez

NEW YORK, March 15 U.S. Treasury yields eased off five-month highs and the dollar fell back after a recent rally on Thursday, but jobs and manufacturing data underpinned views the U.S. economy is strengthening, suggesting Treasury yields will remain high.

New claims for jobless benefits fell back to a four-year low last week, while surveys from regional Federal Reserve banks shows gains in manufacturing in New York and a pickup in business conditions in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region.

The data comes two days after the Federal Reserve offered a somewhat more optimistic outlook on the economy.

The data "have pointed to clearly diminished chances of further easing by the Fed," said Vassili Serebriakov, a currency strategist at Wells Fargo Bank in New York.

"There's a little bit of market consolidation, but I think the bias is still for dollar strength and high U.S. Treasury yields," Serebriakov said. "I think Treasury yields will extend their rally eventually, but we're just taking a pause from some very sharp moves."

The dollar hit an 11-month peak against the yen and a one-month high overnight in Asia before slipping back in the New York session on Thursday.

The dollar slipped 0.36 percent to 83.34 yen. The euro rose 0.29 percent to $1.3065.

U.S. stocks edged higher, putting the benchmark S&P 500 index on track for its sixth advance in the last seven sessions. Gains were muted as the S&P approached the 1,400 level, which represents a technical resistance point the index needs to hurdle before additional gains could be triggered.

With data pointing to an economy on a firmer footing, "this should be good news for stocks and not so good for bonds," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida. "But if interest rates continue to head higher, the Fed might be forced to come in with QE3."

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note, down half a point early in the session, was up 1/32, with the yield at 2.2687 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 12.19 points, or 0.09 percent, to 13,206.29. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 3.28 points, or 0.24 percent, to 1,397.56. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 8.07 points, or 0.27 percent, to 3,048.80.

"If you looked at all the economic news today it actually came in better than expected, but the market is exhausted - it went all the way up to close to 1,400 and stalled," said Ken Polcari, managing director at ICAP Equities in New York.

Shares of Apple hit a record $600 shortly after opening on Thursday before paring gains. The stock had risen over the previous six sessions. .

European shares slid from near eight-month highs, lacking the momentum to rise without more reassurance from economic data and corporate earnings.

The pan-European FTSE Eurofirst 300 was down 0.06 percent at 1,097.68 points in a volatile session.

April Brent crude futures fell, approaching contract expiration at the end of the session, and U.S. crude seesawed after losing momentum approaching its 10-day moving average.

Expiring Brent April crude was down 0.57 percent to $124.26 a barrel. U.S. April crude was up 0.14 percent at $105.58. (Additional reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Leslie Adler)