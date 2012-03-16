(Updates prices)

* Global stocks advance as economic data buoys optimism

* Government debt retreats sharply on stock market advance

* Dollar falls as U.S. CPI reduces likelihood of further easing

* Oil prices climb on concerns about Iranian export limits

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, March 16 Global stocks advanced on Friday, with a benchmark U.S. equity index trading above an important level reached earlier this week, after news of subdued inflation bolstered investment sentiment and helped fuel a retreat in government debt markets.

A report on U.S. consumer prices in February eased a hawkish view on interest rates, leading the dollar to fall and helping spur the sell-off in bonds. Improving U.S. economic data had recently sparked speculation the Federal Reserve would raise rates sooner than its time frame of late 2014.

U.S. stocks traded near break-even, but the tendency was higher, not lower. The benchmark Standard & Poor's Index rose slightly to stay above the psychologically important level of 1,400, last reached almost four years ago.

After the strong run-up in prices this year, investors want to see further gains in corporate earnings to push stocks higher, said Rick Meckler, president of hedge fund LibertyView Capital Management LLC in Jersey City, New Jersey.

"It seems like we're at a key point in time in terms of show-me some results, instead of the anecdotal signs everybody's feeling better," Meckler said. "We're getting more to an equilibrium to sustain the incredible growth of the first quarter."

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 5.34 points, or 0.04 percent, at 13,247.42. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.24 points, or 0.09 percent, at 1,403.84. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.60 points, or 0.05 percent, at 3,054.77.

Global stocks advanced, helped by an unexpected jump in European exports in January and the U.S. data on the Consumer Price Index.

The U.S. CPI increased 0.4 percent after a 0.2 percent advance in January, with gasoline accounting for more than 80 percent of the rise, the Labor Department said.

New car prices were up 0.6 percent, a good sign of demand in the economy, said Michael Strauss, chief economist at Commondfund in Wilton, Connecticut.

"Profit margins are holding up, maybe even doing a little bit better for those products that are in strong demand, and we're seeing some of that unfold in the auto sector," he said. "If you thought the auto sales gain in February was sparked by promotions, this number confirms that was not the case."

In Europe, a surge in German exports helped the euro zone to cut its trade deficit by more than half to 7.6 billion euro in January from a year earlier, the European Union's statistics office Eurostat reported.

The MSCI world equity index rose 0.5 percent, while the pan-European FTSE Eurofirst 300 index rose 0.4 percent to close at 1,106.79.

European stocks climbed for the fourth straight day and hit their highest level since before the market's slump in late July.

"Investors see the glass half full now," said Jean-Marie Mercadal, chief investment officer of OFI Asset Management, which has 47.3 billion euros ($62.3 billion) under management.

"That said, technically, the market is 'overbought' and it's dangerous to chase the rally after such a rise," he said. "I wouldn't be surprised to see 5-10 percent pullbacks in the next few weeks, which will offer entry points that investors should use to significantly increase their exposure to the asset class."

The euro climbed against the dollar. The euro rose 0.7 percent at $1.3176, while the U.S. dollar index was down 0.5 percent at 79.765.

U.S. Treasuries prices slipped, but after this week's sharp retreat, buying inspired by lower prices and higher yields trimmed the session's steepest losses.

The 30-year bond fell as much as a point, lifting its yield to 3.46 percent before trimming losses to down 2/32 at a yield of 3.41 percent. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 5/32 in price to yield 2.30 percent.

Brent crude rebounded above $125 a barrel as attention returned to restricted Iranian exports and global outages that are trimming spare capacity, following a steep drop in prices the previous day.

Brent oil rose $3.15 to $125.75 a barrel. U.S. light sweet crude oil rose $1.96 to $107.07 a barrel.

Gold fell, in its largest weekly decline in three months, after top consumer India said it would double import duties on bullion and upbeat U.S. data this week fed optimism over the global economy, boosting risk appetite.

Spot gold prices fell 99 cents to $1,656.70 per ounce.