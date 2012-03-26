* S&P 500 on track for best quarter since 2009
* Gold shoots up more than 1 percent
* German business sentiment rises unexpectedly
(Updates prices, changes comment)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, March 26 Global stocks rose on Monday
while the dollar retreated after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke said a continuation of easy monetary policy would
be key to cutting U.S. unemployment.
Bernanke, speaking to the National Association for Business
Economics, said accommodative monetary policy would support
demand and, over time, drive down long-term unemployment.
His comments underscored views easy monetary policy would
remain in place for some time and fanned expectations for more
quantitative easing. Previous rounds of Fed asset purchases have
weakened the dollar and boosted U.S. and global stocks.
Gains in U.S. equities pushed the S&P 500 to a more than 12
percent gain so far this year, leaving it on track for its best
quarter since 2009. The advance has been fuelled by months of
better-than expected U.S. economic data as investor focus shifts
away from the euro zone debt crisis.
"There's optimism that monetary accommodation is alive both
here and in Europe, and so long as that is the case markets can
continue to have a positive tone," said Leo Grohowski, chief
investment officer at BNY Mellon Wealth Management in New York.
"With things getting better, but also continued
accommodation, that's a very comfortable tone for the market."
In afternoon trading in New York, the Dow Jones industrial
average added 117.84 points, or 0.90 percent, to
13,198.57. The S&P 500 Index gained 13.04 points, or 0.93
percent, to 1,410.15. The Nasdaq Composite rose 37.37
points, or 1.22 percent, to 3,105.29.
The S&P 500, near its highest level since May 2008, is also
on track to close its fourth straight month of gains.
Global equities as measured by MSCI rose 0.8
percent, the largest jump in the index in two weeks.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended up
0.89 percent. U.S. dollar denominated Nikkei futures
gained 0.8 percent.
The euro hit its highest level against the greenback in more
than three weeks. The U.S. currency slid to a more than
three-week low against the Swiss franc.
The euro rose as high as $1.3339, its highest level
since March 1, according to Reuters data. Against the Swiss
franc, the dollar dipped as low as 0.9030, its lowest
since March 1.
Disappointing U.S. home sales data reinforced bets on an
extended easing stance from the Fed. Contracts to purchase
previously owned homes unexpectedly fell in February.
"All this left the market with the nagging thought that the
Fed is not quite done with economic stimulus," said Boris
Schlossberg, director of FX Research at GFT in Jersey City, New
Jersey. "I think they have not in any way, shape or form
eliminated that possibility."
Monday's rally notwithstanding, sentiment toward the euro
remained cautious as investors worried about the euro zone's
troubled economy.
Gold prices rose 1.3 percent on Bernanke's comments, as the
dollar weakened and the Fed chairman's dovish stance reminded
investors about the threat of inflation.
Germany could allow two euro zone rescue funds to operate
together in an effort to strengthen the region's tools against
its debt crisis, in a move that further helped revive investor
appetite for growth-oriented assets.
The bloc's finance ministers meet later this week.
U.S. government debt prices snapped a four-day winning
streak as fewer worries about Europe reduced bids for lower-risk
Treasuries.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 5/32, with
the yield at 2.2515 percent.
Also supporting risk assets, German business sentiment rose
unexpectedly for the fifth month in a row in March, signalling
that Europe's largest economy is more resilient than others tied
to the euro zone debt crisis.
(Additional reporting by Ryan Vlastelica, Luciana Lopez,
Richard Leong and Robert Gibbons in New York, and Pedro da Costa
and Jason Lange in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler and
Andrew Hay)