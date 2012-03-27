* Global stocks touch 8-month high before retreating
* U.S. stocks little changed after rally
* Stellar quarter for U.S. corporate deals
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, March 27 World stocks touched an
eight-month high o n T uesday, while the dollar edged up from the
previous day's losses a day after the Federal Reserve signalled
it would continue its loose monetary policy.
The U.S. dollar rose slightly against the euro and
strengthened versus the yen after Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke's dovish comments sent it tumbling in the previous
session.
U.S. stocks were little changed after a more than 1 percent
rally lifted the S&P 500 to a four-year high o n M onday.
"Bernanke yesterday talked about the need for aggressive
monetary policy and the dollar took a pretty good whack, so it's
probably clawing some of that back," said Art Hogan, managing
director of Lazard Capital Markets in New York.
Bernanke said Monday that accommodative monetary policy
would stay in place to support demand and, over time, drive down
long-term unemployment. He stopped short of signalling the start
of a new round of asset purchases by the Fed.
The S&P 500 is on track to close its best quarter since 2009
and its fourth straight month of gains. MSCI's main global stock
index was up 0.3 percent after hitting its
highest level since Aug. 1.
Hogan said the Fed was only part of the equation behind
stronger global equities. "We still believe there's a soft
landing in China, Europe has stabilized and the U.S. continues
to chug along at a sustainable rate," he said.
In early afternoon trading, the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 4.20 points, or 0.03 percent, at 13,237.43. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 0.10 points, or 0.01
percent, at 1,416.41. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up
6.95 points, or 0.22 percent, at 3,129.52.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 closed
unofficially 0.5 percent lower. France's Total fell 6
percent after it said a massive gas leak in a North Sea platform
may take six months to halt.
U.S. dollar-denominated Nikkei futures jumped 1.1
percent.
A private sector report showed U.S. consumer confidence
dipped in March but was nearly in line with forecasts, while
inflation expectations rose to the highest in 10 months.
U.S. Treasuries prices added slight gains after the data,
with the 10-year yield again below its 200-day average and at
its lowest in two weeks.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
16/32, with the yield at 2.1943 percent.
Lower yields contributed to record-setting dollar amounts of
U.S. corporate note and bond sales this quarter.
With four days left in the quarter, data from Thomson
Reuters unit IFR show $274.5 billion were priced in investment
grade deals, eclipsing the previous record for a first quarter
of $272.3 billion in 2007, before the credit crisis.
This is the best quarter ever for high-yield deals. At $88
billion, the amount beats the previous record of $85.3 billion
set in the last quarter of 2010.
Crude futures prices zigzagged near break-even, while gold
was also little changed near two-week highs.