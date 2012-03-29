(Adds fresh prices)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, March 29 A higher-than-expected number
of Americans filing for U.S. jobless claims dampened investor
sentiment on Thursday, keeping global stocks lower and raising
the appeal of save-haven government debt.
New U.S. claims for jobless benefits fell slightly last
week, according to the Labor Department, but missed forecasts of
a greater decline, while the prior week's number was revised up.
After a period of improvement, some investors said the jobs
numbers showed worrisome signs of stalling.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 5,000 to
a seasonally adjusted 359,000, the lowest level since April
2008. A report on the Commerce Department's final estimate of
gross domestic product showed that the economy expanded 3
percent in the fourth quarter, as expected.
"The data today is evidence that we're not going to have the
robust recovery we had been expecting. The economy is growing,
and the labor market is healing, but both on a very slow basis,"
said Michael Yoshikami, chief executive officer at Destination
Wealth Management in Walnut Creek, California.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 73.07
points, or 0.56 percent, at 13,053.14. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 11.72 points, or 0.83 percent, at
1,393.82. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 26.69
points, or 0.86 percent, at 3,078.27.
European shares extended declines amid continued growth
concerns and as technical pressure weighed on several major
indexes.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European
shares closed down 1.2 percent to a provisional 1,059.28, while
the Euro STOXX 50 was down 1.7 percent.
U.S. government debt prices rose, with benchmark yields
hovering at two-week lows, after the jobless data undercut
optimism that the employment picture was gaining traction.
Nagging jitters about the euro zone's fiscal woes and a
perception that the Federal Reserve might consider more stimulus
to help the U.S. economy also revived bids ahead of a $29
billion auction of seven-year notes.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
10/32 in price to yield 2.16 percent.
The dollar fell against the yen as investors poured money
into safe-haven assets in the face of worries about the
euro-zone sovereign debt crisis. The yen also got a boost from
year-end repatriation flows, with many Japanese companies
closing their fiscal year on March 31.
The dollar fell 0.7 percent to 82.31 yen, according
to Reuters data. The euro tumbled 1.0 percent to 109.20 yen
, and against the dollar, the single currency
fell 0.4 percent to $1.3266.
Oil prices slipped below $123 a barrel as signs of slowing
global economic growth and the prospect of a release of
strategic oil reserves in the West overshadowed concerns about a
loss of Iranian oil.
Brent crude was down $1.30 at $122.86 a barrel. U.S.
crude fell $2.02 to $103.39 a barrel.
Pressure is mounting to tackle high fuel prices ahead of
French elections.
Saudi Arabia's oil minister Ali al-Naimi also attacked high
oil prices in a rare opinion piece published in the Financial
Times on Wednesday.
"The talk of a possible strategic oil reserve release by the
U.S. and EU is another big effort to talk prices down," said
David Morrison, a market analyst at financial services company
GFT, adding the downward effect of last year's emergency release
had only been temporary.
Spot gold prices fell $11.99 to $1,649.50 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Susan Fenton in London. Editing by
Bernadette Baum and Padraic Cassidy)