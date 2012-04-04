(Updates prices, adds details)
* World stocks off 1.9 pct; euro down vs dollar, gold falls
* U.S. bonds jump as stocks fall, Spain's debt auction drags
* ECB keeps rates on hold, Draghi comments pressure euro
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, April 4 Global stocks dropped more
than 1 percent and the euro fell to a 3-week low against the
dollar on Wednesday a day after U.S. central bank meeting
minutes dented hopes for more economic stimulus and a Spanish
debt auction drew weak results.
Gold prices hit their lowest since early January, while U.S.
bonds rallied as losses in the stock market enhanced the bid for
safe-haven U.S. government debt.
Comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
that the euro zone's economic outlook is subject to downside
risks related to the debt crisis and commodity prices further
weighed on the euro, as well as gold.
Draghi's comments came in a news conference after the ECB
announced it was holding interest rates at record lows, as
widely expected.
The Federal Reserve's minutes from its March meeting,
released Tuesday, suggested the appetite for another dose of
quantitative easing, so-called QE3, has decreased.
The news further underscored the United States' divergence
from a Europe facing recession.
"The punch bowl is being taken away by the Fed and the ECB,
and the markets don't like these punch bowls being taken away.
But it's all part of getting back to normal. It's a sign that we
don't need artificial stimulus, so I think the selloff is
temporary," said Doug Cote, chief market strategist with ING
Investment Management based in New York.
The MSCI all-country world equity index slid
1.9 percent, while the three major U.S. stock indexes dropped
more than 1 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 Index of top European shares
fell 2.1 percent to close provisionally at 1,049.97.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 148.11
points, or 1.12 percent, at 13,051.44. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 15.71 points, or 1.11 percent, at
1,397.67. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 53.52
points, or 1.72 percent, at 3,060.09.
All 10 S&P 500 sectors declined, with energy, financial and
technology stocks leading the downturn.
Investors brushed aside data showing U.S. employers created
209,000 new private-sector jobs in March, slightly above
forecasts. A separate report showed the pace of
growth in the U.S. economy's services sector slipped in March.
U.S. stock exchanges will be closed on Friday for the Easter
holiday when the U.S. monthly employment report, among the most
widely watched economic indicators, is due to be released.
The euro dropped 0.8 percent against the dollar to
$1.3124. At the trough of $1.3105, it was the lowest since
mid-March.
"The market focuses back on Europe after Spain's
disappointing bond auction," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency
strategist at Scotia Capital. "A key theme is how strict
austerity and low growth can turn into a euro negative and
vicious cycle."
Spain sold 2.6 billion euros of government bonds, toward
the lower end of its target range and at higher yields than at
previous auctions. Its borrowing costs had been expected to
rise, given growing concerns about its public
finances.
A T-bill sale in Portugal met with better demand than the
auction in Madrid, though the shorter-term nature of the debt
meant its wider market impact was muted. {ID:nS8E7MB006]
Following the twin auctions, yields on Spanish benchmark
10-year debt rose, and Spanish 5-year credit
default swaps extended their early rise after the auction, up
around 460 basis points.
On Tuesday, Spain, which recently announced fresh budget
cuts as it slides back into recession, said its debt level is on
course to reach a 22-year high.
COMMODITIES EXTEND LOSSES, BONDS RISE
Brent and U.S. crude futures dropped, sharply extending
declines after a U.S. government report showed crude oil
inventories rose sharply in the United States last week.
U.S. crude dropped $2.31 to $101.70 a barrel. Brent
crude slid $1.79 to $123.07, having traded as low as $122.54.
Spot gold tumbled to $1,617.51, after earlier
touching a low of $1.612.30 an ounce, its lowest since Jan. 10.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note shot up
15/32, with the yield at 2.247 percent, compared with 2.31
percent on Tuesday.
