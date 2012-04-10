* Wall Street stocks still on losing streak but more stable

* Euro falls on nagging anxiety about region's debt crisis

* Renewed safe-haven demand for U.S., German government debt (Updates action after Wall Street opens, changes dateline, previous London)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, April 10 Wall Street stocks extended their recent losing streak on Tuesday, falling on worries about slowing U.S. job growth, while the euro fell on nagging concerns about Europe's fiscal problems.

Signs of a cooling U.S. recovery and the festering debt crisis in the euro zone fueled the view of tepid global growth, stoking safety bids for U.S. and German government debt.

Oil prices briefly fell below $122 a barrel in London as weaker-than-expected import data from China raised concerns about its oil demand. Gold clung to earlier gains on speculative bets on further U.S. monetary easing, which would make it profitable to hold the precious metal.

"The market is trying to figure out whether or not this selloff has run its course," Robert Pavlik, chief market strategist at Banyan Partners LLC in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida said on the recent stock market losses.

"I think the near term focus is really a question of have we stabilized heading into the start of earnings season," he said.

Dow component Alcoa Inc., a bellwether for the industrial sector, unofficially kick-starts the quarterly earnings season after the closing bell.

In mid-morning trading, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 62.89 points, or 0.49 percent, at 12,866.70. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 5.51 points, or 0.40 percent, at 1,376.69. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 4.96 points, or 0.16 percent, at 3,042.12.

European shares fell stumbled after being closed for an extended four-day Easter weekend.

The FTSE Eurofirst index of top European shares was down 1.5 percent at 1036.16.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei closed down 0.1 percent at 9,538.02.

In the currency market, the euro fell 0.16 percent versus the dollar to $1.3085, close to a one-month low of $1.3033 hit on Monday. The euro zone currency was down 0.86 percent at 105.95 yen, near an earlier low of 105.83 yen.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up 7/32 in price with a yield of 2.02 percent, while German Bund futures were up 85 basis points at 140.00.

In oil trading, Brent crude was down $1.00 at $121.67 a barrel, while U.S. oil dipped 4 cents to $102.41 a barrel.

Spot gold prices rose 0.2 percent to $1,643.81 an ounce. (Additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos and Julie Haviv in New York; Richard Hubbard, Jessica Mortimer in London; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)