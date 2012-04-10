* Wall Street stocks on track for fifth straight day of
losses
* S&P down 3 percent during current losing streak
* Euro falls on nagging anxiety about region's debt crisis
* Renewed safe-haven demand for U.S., German government debt
(Updates market action, adds fresh quotes)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, April 10 Wall Street stocks extended
their recent losing streak on Tuesday, stung by worries about
slowing U.S. job growth, while the euro fell on nagging concerns
about Europe's fiscal problems.
Signs of a cooling U.S. recovery after Friday's release of
disappointing data on jobs creation in March, and the festering
debt crisis in the euro zone fueled the view of tepid global
growth, stoking safety bids for U.S. and German government debt.
"The bad news on employment brought about more doubt about
the global recovery and how vulnerable we are to the double-dip
(recession)," said William Larkin, fixed income portfolio
manager at Cabot Money Management in Salem, Massachusetts.
Oil prices briefly fell below $122 a barrel in London after
China reported a decline in imports of crude oil in March,
raising concerns about its oil demand. Gold gave up earlier
gains linked to speculative bets on further U.S. monetary
easing, which would make it profitable to hold the precious
metal.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P was on track to mark a
fifth straight session of losses. It has lost 3 percent during
the current downdraft, falling from a four-year high last
Monday, though it remains up nearly 10 percent for the year to
date.
"The market is trying to figure out whether or not this
selloff has run its course," said Robert Pavlik, chief market
strategist at Banyan Partners LLC in Palm Beach Gardens,
Florida. "I think the near term focus is really a question of
have we stabilized heading into the start of earnings season."
Dow component Alcoa Inc., the U.S. aluminum giant
that is considered a bellwether for the industrial sector, will
unofficially kick-start the quarterly earnings season after the
closing bell.
In late morning trading, the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 82.84 points, or 0.64 percent, at 12,846.75. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 9.42 points, or 0.68
percent, at 1,372.78. The Nasdaq Composite Index was
down 18.93 points, or 0.62 percent, at 3,028.15.
Apple bucked the trend, with its shares hitting a
new high of $644, driving its market capitalization to briefly
top $600 billion, before the shares eased back to trade at
$638.99 near midday.
European shares fell stumbled after being closed for the
extended four-day Easter weekend.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
provisionally finished down 2.3 percent at 1.027.95 points, the
lowest close since late January. The index has fallen more than
7 percent since hitting an eight-month high in mid-March and is
up just 2.7 percent so far this year
In Tokyo, the Nikkei fell for a sixth straight
session, closing down 0.1 percent at 9,538.02.
The broad weakness in equities knocked the MSCI global stock
index down 0.8 percent to its lowest level in a
month.
In the currency market, the euro fell 0.24 percent
versus the dollar to $1.3074, close to a one-month low of
$1.3033 set on Monday. Against the yen the euro was
down 1.1 percent at 105.70 yen after an earlier low of 105.66
yen.
Both Spanish and Italian yields spreads over Bunds widened
in early European trade, extending moves from last week when the
U.S. jobs numbers added to concerns about the global economic
outlook.
Spanish bonds have also come under pressure recently as
investors worried that Spain could become the next source of
contagion in the euro zone due to its weak fiscal position.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up
15/32 in price with a yield of 1.995 percent, the lowest level
in about four weeks.
German Bund futures were up 1.18 percentage points
at 140.33, their highest level since March 7.
In oil trading, Brent crude was down $1.73 at
$120.94 a barrel, while U.S. oil fell $1.03 to $101.44 a
barrel.
Spot gold prices erased earlier gains, falling 0.27
percent to $1,636.56 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos, Chris Reese and Julie
Haviv in New York, Richard Hubbard and Jessica Mortimer in
London; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Leslie Adler)