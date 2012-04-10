* Wall Street stocks set for fifth straight day of losses
* S&P down 3 percent during current losing streak
* Euro falls on nagging anxiety about region's debt crisis
* Renewed safe-haven bids for U.S., German government debt
(Updates market action to U.S. early afternoon)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, April 10 Wall Street stocks extended
their recent losing streak on Tuesday, stung by worries about
slowing U.S. job growth, while the euro fell on nagging concerns
about Europe's fiscal problems.
Signs of a cooling U.S. recovery after Friday's release of
disappointing data on jobs creation in March and the euro zone's
festering debt crisis fueled a view of tepid global growth,
stoking safety bids for gold as well as U.S. and German
government debt.
"The bad news on employment brought about more doubt about
the global recovery and how vulnerable we are to the double-dip
(recession)," said William Larkin, fixed income portfolio
manager at Cabot Money Management in Salem, Massachusetts.
Oil prices briefly fell below $122 a barrel in London after
China, the world's second largest oil consumer, reported a
decline in imports of crude oil in March, raising concerns about
its oil demand.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P was on track to mark a
fifth straight session of losses. During the current downdraft,
it has lost 3 percent and hit its lowest level in a month. The
index had touched a four-year high last Monday, and it is still
up nearly 10 percent for the year to date. Other major U.S.
indexes have suffered similar pullbacks from recent peaks.
"The market is trying to figure out whether or not this
selloff has run its course," said Robert Pavlik, chief market
strategist at Banyan Partners LLC in Palm Beach Gardens,
Florida. "I think the near term focus is really a question of
have we stabilized heading into the start of earnings season."
Dow component Alcoa Inc., the U.S. aluminum giant
that is considered a bellwether for the industrial sector, will
unofficially kick-start the quarterly earnings season after the
closing bell.
In early afternoon trading, the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 166.50 points, or 1.29 percent, at 12,763.09.
The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 19.38 points, or
1.40 percent, at 1,362.82. The Nasdaq Composite Index
was down 44.99 points, or 1.48 percent, at 3,002.09.
Apple had initially bucked the day's downward
trend. Its shares hit a new high of $644, driving its market
capitalization to briefly top $600 billion, before reversing
course and trading down 0.43 percent at $633.48 in the early
afternoon.
European shares hit a 10-week low on Tuesday on the first
trading day after an extended four-day Easter weekend.
Financials, miners, automakers and energy sectors bore the brunt
of the sell-off, reacting to Friday's weak U.S. jobs report and
data released on Tuesday showing no growth in France's economy
in the first quarter.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
finished down 2.48 percent at 1.026.15 points. The index has
fallen more than 7 percent since hitting an eight-month high in
mid-March and is up just 2.7 percent so far this year.
In Tokyo, the Nikkei fell for a sixth straight
session, closing down 0.1 percent at 9,538.02.
The broad weakness in equities knocked the MSCI global stock
index down 1.36 percent to its lowest level
since early February.
In the currency market, the euro fell 0.2 percent
versus the dollar to $1.3080, near a one-month low of $1.3033
set on Monday. Against the yen, the euro was down 1.1
percent at 105.71 yen after an earlier low of 105.57 yen -- its
lowest level against the yen since Feb 22.
Both Spanish and Italian yields spreads over Bunds widened
in early European trade, extending moves from last week when the
U.S. jobs numbers added to concerns about the global economic
outlook.
Spanish bonds have also come under pressure recently as
investors worried that Spain could become the next source of
contagion in the euro zone due to its weak fiscal position.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up
15/32 in price with a yield of 1.995 percent, the lowest level
in about four weeks.
German Bund futures were up 1.15 percentage points
at 140.30, their highest level since March 7.
In oil trading, Brent crude was down $1.95 or 1.6
percent at $120.72 a barrel, while U.S. oil fell $1.11 or
1.1 percent to $101.35 a barrel.
Spot gold prices clung their gains in choppy trading.
They were last up 0.86 percent at $1,654.81 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos, Chris Reese and Julie
Haviv in New York, Richard Hubbard and Jessica Mortimer in
London; Editing by Leslie Adler)