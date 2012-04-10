* S&P posts worst day in four months
* S&P down 4 percent during streak; Dow falls over 200
points
* Oil prices tumble after Chinese data spurs demand worries
* Euro falls on nagging anxiety about region's debt crisis
* Renewed safe-haven bids for gold and U.S., German debt
(Updates with Wall Street close, Alcoa results)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, April 10 Wall Street's recent sell-off
accelerated on Tuesday, with the benchmark S&P posting its worst
day in four months, stung by worries about slowing economic
growth, and oil prices suffered their biggest percentage decline
this year on worries about weakening demand from China.
Signs of a cooling U.S. recovery after Friday's release of
disappointing data on jobs creation in March and the euro zone's
festering debt crisis fueled a view of tepid global growth,
stoking safety bids for gold as well as U.S. and German
government debt.
Oil prices closed down below $120 a barrel in London after
China, the world's second largest oil consumer, reported a
decline in imports of crude oil in March, raising concerns about
its oil demand and a slowdown in the Chinese economy.
The pullback on Wall Street came on the cusp of the
first-quarter earnings season, with U.S. aluminum giant Alcoa
kicking off the reporting season after the bell.
"We've clearly seen a major slowdown in earnings, which are
dependent on global growth now that profit margins have stopped
expanding, and global growth isn't great right now with all the
issues in Europe," said Jim McDonald, chief investment
strategist at Northern Trust Global Investments in Chicago,
which has about $650 billion in assets under management.
All three major stock indexes fell below key support levels,
and 80 percent of shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange
and the Nasdaq Stock Market ended lower.
The S&P 500 fell below its 50-day moving average of
1,372.30, an area viewed as a significant support level that
will make or break the current uptrend.
"Dropping below that level suggests a loss of momentum, and
it looks pretty widespread," said Katie Stockton, chief market
technician at MKM Partners in Greenwich, Connecticut, adding
that the S&P 500 could fall to about 1,350 before finding a new
level of support.
The Dow Jones industrial average lost 213.66 points,
or 1.65 percent, to 12,715.93 at the close. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index dropped 23.61 points, or 1.71 percent,
to 1,358.59. The Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 55.86
points, or 1.83 percent, to 2,991.22.
During the current downdraft, the S&P has lost 4 percent and
hit its lowest level in a month. It touched a four-year high
last Monday and is still up 8 percent for the year to date.
Apple had initially bucked the day's downward trend
but later reversed course. Its shares hit a new high of $644,
driving its market capitalization to briefly top $600 billion,
before turning lower to end down 1.2 percent at $628.44.
After the market closed, Dow component Alcoa Inc.,
which is considered a bellwether for the industrial sector,
reported a profit for the first quarter, beating expectations of
a quarterly loss. Prior to its earnings announcement, Alcoa's
shares closed down 3.0 percent at $9.31.
European shares hit a 10-week low on Tuesday on the first
trading day after the four-day Easter weekend. Financials,
miners, automakers and energy sectors bore the brunt of the
sell-off, reacting to Friday's weak U.S. jobs report and data
released on Tuesday showing no growth in France's economy in the
first quarter.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
finished down 2.48 percent at 1.026.15 points. The index has
fallen more than 7 percent since hitting an eight-month high in
mid-March and is up just 2.7 percent so far this year.
The broad weakness in equities knocked the MSCI global stock
index down for a sixth consecutive session. It
lost 1.5 percent and fell to its lowest level since early
February.
In the currency market, the euro fell 0.2 percent
versus the dollar to $1.3082, near a one-month low of $1.3033
set on Monday. Against the yen, the euro was down 1.2
percent at 105.55 yen after an earlier low of 105.46 yen - its
lowest level against the yen since Feb. 22.
Both Spanish and Italian yields spreads over German Bunds
widening, extending their moves from last week when the U.S.
jobs numbers added to concerns about the global economic
outlook. The rising risk premiums on Spanish and Italian debt
reflect renewed worries about the ability of Italy and Spain,
the euro zone's third and fourth biggest economies, to repay
their loans.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up
18/32 in price with a yield of 1.982 percent, the lowest level
in about four weeks.
German Bund futures were up 1.25 percentage points
at 140.40, their highest level since March 7.
In oil trading, Brent crude settled down 2.27
percent at $119.88. U.S. oil fell $1.44 or 1.4 percent to
$101.02 a barrel.
Spot gold clung to gains in choppy trading. It was
last up 1.1 percent at $1,658.19 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos, Chris Reese and Julie
Haviv in New York, Richard Hubbard and Jessica Mortimer in
London; Editing by Leslie Adler)