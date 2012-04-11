* U.S., European shares rise after recent sell-off

* Brent crude falls again, but U.S. oil rises

* Investors pare safehaven holding in gold, bonds (Updates with market action, changes dateline, previous London)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, April 11 U.S. and European equities rebounded on Wednesday after a string of heavy losses that had been stoked by fears over a weakening global economy, while oil prices fell for a third straight day on worries about slowing energy demand.

Investors scaled back their safe-haven holdings of gold, U.S. and German government debt as they tiptoed back into riskier investments.

The sell-off in Treasuries and Bunds was compounded by a sale of 10-year German government debt that was a disappointment despite fears that Spain or another heavily indebted euro zone nation might need a bailout.

The euro, while vulnerable to more negative news about the region's fiscal woes, managed to claw higher against the U.S. dollar after it fell to a near one-month low against the greenback on Monday.

"Yesterday's sell-off was prompted by an increased risk aversion," said Carsten Fritsch, analyst at Commerzbank. "This recovery is part of a general rebound after yesterday's sharp drop."

In the U.S. stock market, shortly after the open the Dow Jones industrial average was up 112.32 points, or 0.88 percent, at 12,828.25. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 14.15 points, or 1.04 percent, at 1,372.74. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 26.13 points, or 0.87 percent, at 3,017.35.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares rose 1 percent at 1,036.40 after falling 2.48 percent on Tuesday. The index is up 3.46 percent so far this year.

The recovery in U.S. and European shares boosted the MSCI global stock index, snapping its six-session losing streak. It was up 0.69 percent, retracing nearly half of Tuesday's 1.5 percent decline.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded down 13/32 in price with a yield of 2.03 percent. The 10-year note yield fell below the key chart level of 2.00 percent for first time in about four weeks.

German Bund futures were down 62 basis points at 139.69, reversing half of Tuesday's gains.

In the currency market, the euro rose 0.4 percent versus the dollar to $1.3139 after touching a near one-month low of $1.3033 on Monday.

The dollar also weakened against other major currencies. The dollar index shed 0.36 percent, which is on course for its biggest one-day decline in two weeks.

In oil trading, Brent crude was down 23 cents at 119.65 a barrel, near a two-month low, but U.S. oil futures were up 64 cents at $101.66.

Spot gold fell for first time in five sessions. It was last down 0.14 percent at $1,657.81 an ounce. (Additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos in New York, Richard Hubbard, Alex Lawler and Jessica Mortimer in London; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)