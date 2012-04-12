(Adds close of U.S. markets)

* Major stock indexes in U.S. and Europe rise 1 pct or more

* Market talk that China's GDP will top forecasts

* Euro hits one-week high against dollar

* Oil prices rise, bonds retreat after stocks rally

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, April 12 Global stocks surged and the euro rose on Thursday after stronger-than-expected demand at an Italian bond auction eased worries about the euro zone debt crisis and talk that economic growth in China may top forecasts stoked risk appetite.

Oil prices also rose on speculation about Chinese gross domestic product in the first quarter and as the weaker dollar spurred buying of riskier assets.

Major stock indexes in both the United States and Europe rose more than 1 percent. Traders cited talk that China on Friday may report GDP data that will top forecasts of 8.3 percent. One trader said there was talk that growth could come in at 9 percent.

The euro rose to a one-week high against the dollar as the Italian and Spanish benchmark bond yields dipped. Debt-plagued Italy and Spain are at the center of concerns that the euro zone debt crisis is still not contained.

"The easing bond yields are a signal to investors here that things aren't quite that bad in Europe," said Brian Gendreau, market strategist with Cetera Financial Group.

The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 181.19 points, or 1.41 percent, at 12,986.58. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 18.86 points, or 1.38 percent, at 1,387.57. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 39.09 points, or 1.30 percent, at 3,055.55.

In Europe, mining shares led gains on the speculation about China, while in New York basic materials shares were top performers as the euro gained against the dollar and commodities prices advanced.

"Basic materials and industrials could be up on bets the Chinese GDP report tonight might be better than expected," said Jim Paulsen, chief investment officer of Wells Capital Management in Minneapolis.

Shares of Hong Kong and Shanghai rose overnight on optimism about easier monetary policy in China and a better-than-expected economic outlook.

Paulsen also noted that quarterly earnings reported so far "have already show a pretty good beat rate," adding, "I wonder if we're going to beat the low hurdle of earnings."

Markets shrugged off U.S. data that first-time claims for jobless aid rose unexpectedly in the latest week. Some economists blamed the Easter holiday for the spike in claims and expected applications to trend lower in coming weeks.

Other data showed that the U.S. trade deficit shrank 12.4 percent to $46 billion in February, the biggest month-to-month decline since May 2009, the Commerce Department said, as exports hit a record high.

The export data bolstered optimism over the outlook for corporate earnings and could cause economists to raise their estimates for first-quarter U.S. gross domestic product and boost growth in the second quarter.

"There was a big improvement in the real trade deficit, so I think it's reasonable to expect a modest tailwind to growth in Q2 coming from the trade data, as opposed to a modest headwind. I think this puts GDP at 2 percent or higher," said Eric Green, chief economist at TD Securities in New York.

The S&P materials sector rose 2.8 percent, while the energy sector gained 2.1 percent.

European shares hit a one-week closing high, with the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares up 1.0 percent at 1,044.19 points.

U.S. Treasury debt prices eased on Thursday as the stock market strength eroded the safe-haven allure of U.S. government debt,

U.S. government debt prices pared gains to trade at break-even or lower. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 7/32 in price to yield 2.06 percent.

Italy's debt rallied for a second day running, with yields on its 10-year bonds falling 13 basis points to trade at 5.40 percent.

Appetite for higher-yielding debt cooled demand for low-risk Bund futures which fell 19 ticks to 139.63.

The euro rose against the dollar and the yen as lower Italian bond yields and Chinese lending data buoyed investor optimism, even as the euro zone debt crisis clouded long-term views.

Chinese bank lending spiked in March, a sign of fresh traction in Beijing's bid to boost credit creation to support a cooling economy.

The euro rose to a one-week high of $1.3186 and last traded at $1.3188, up 0.6 percent on the day.

The euro hit a high of 106.80 and last traded at 106.66, up 0.6 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.

Oil rose for a second straight day on the China speculation and as a weaker dollar triggered buying of riskier assets.

The ICE Brent crude oil futures contract for May delivery , which expires on Friday, settled up $1.53 at $121.71.

U.S. May crude settled up 94 cents at $103.64. (Additional reporting by Richard Hubbard in London and Chris Reese and Ryan Vlastelica in New York; Writing by Herbert Lash; Editing by Leslie Adler)