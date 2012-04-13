* Chinese GDP growth fuels worries on world economy
* Concerns re-emerge over euro zone debt crisis
* Rising Spanish bond yields add to risk aversion
* Cost to insure against Spanish default hits record high
(Updates with European market closes)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, April 13 World stock and oil prices
fell o n F riday after China reported disappointing growth for the
first quarter, stoking worries about the strength of the global
economy, while the euro slipped as a rise in Spain's borrowing
costs revived worries about the debt-plagued euro zone.
A sharp re-emergence of fears over contagion from the euro
zone debt crisis took a steep toll on bank shares in both Europe
and the United States, as well as dragging down the euro against
the dollar for the first time in three days.
The yield on Spain's 10-year government bonds came close to
testing 2012 highs, and the cost to insure against a Spanish
default jumped to a record high.
"The underlying problem is the renewed concern that Europe
hasn't fixed its problem," said John De Clue, global market
strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.
"People are not comfortable going into the weekend with a dark
cloud."
Reduced optimism about global growth spurred hedge funds and
other investors to shift cash into safe-haven U.S. and German
government debt ahead of the weekend, analysts and traders said.
China, the world's second-largest economy, reported
first-quarter growth of 8.1 percent, the weakest in almost three
years and below market expectations for an 8.3 percent rate.
Market talk on Thu rsday that growth could come in at 9 percent
had spurred a rally in riskier assets
"The Chinese GDP number was weaker than expected, and
everyone had used it as an excuse to rally yesterday," said
Peter Boockvar, equity strategist at Miller Tabak & Co in New
York.
Oil and other commodities fell on Friday on concerns about
slowing demand, while equity markets sold off on the fears about
Europe.
In mid-afternoon trading, the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 77.46 points, or 0.60 percent, at 12,909.12. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 11.56 points, or
0.83 percent, at 1,376.01. The Nasdaq Composite Index
was down 34.36 points, or 1.12 percent, at 3,021.19.
The S&P was poised to fall 1.6 percent on the week, its
biggest weekly drop so far this year. The Nasdaq was on course
to decline 1.9 percent on the week, which would be the first
back-to-back weeks of losses since November.
The Dow was set to drop 1.2 percent on the week, shaving its
year-to-date gain to 5.7 percent.
"We are seeing some really serious stuff in the European
credit markets," said James Dailey, portfolio manager at the
TEAM Asset Strategy Fund in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
"The concern is now on global recession. The data out of
China and our consumer sentiment data point to a recession,
which the market has been in denial about for a while."
U.S. data on Friday showed a modest decline in consumer
sentiment in early April.
Banks were the biggest losers. The S&P financial sector
index fell 1.8 percent despite earnings from JPMorgan
Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co that beat Wall
Street's expectations. JPMorgan shares slid 2.6 percent to
$43.69, and Wells Fargo shares fell 2.2 percent to $33.25.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
closed down 16.46 points, or 1.6 percent, at 1,027.73. The index
was down 2.3 percent for the week for a fourth consecutive
weekly loss.
Euro zone banking stocks slid, led by Italian lender
UniCredit, down 6.0 percent. Both Spanish and
Italian indexes ended down 3.6 percent and 3.4 percent
respectively, lagging core-Europe peers.
The MSCI world stock index was down 0.8
percent at 323.91, putting its weekly loss at 1.3 percent.
Gold prices fell, paring their biggest one-week rise since
late February.
In Europe, Spain's government bond yields rose and the cost
of insuring its debt hit an all-time high as its banks borrowed
a record amount from the European Central Bank. That underscored
fears about the finances of the euro zone's fourth-biggest
economy. Spain tests market appetite for its debt next week.
The yield on 10-year Spanish sovereign debt
flirted with 6 percent, a 4-1/2-month high. The cost to insure
against a Spanish default jumped to 500 basis points for the
first time, according to data firm Markit.
EURO, OIL FALL; BONDS RISE
The euro was down 0.8 percent against the dollar at
$1.3079, knocking it into a 0.2 percent deficit against the
greenback for the week. Still, the common currency was not
expected to break out of the lower end of the $1.30-$1.35 range
it has traded in since January.
The dollar gained versus other major currencies. The dollar
index rose 0.7 percent to 79.814, ending the week almost
unchanged.
May Brent crude futures in London lost 45 cents or
0.37 percent at $121.26 a barrel. The front-month Brent contract
is poised for a fourth straight weekly decline, matching a
similar losing streak in late September.
U.S. oil fell 75 cents or 0.72 percent, to $102.89
per barrel. It was on track to fall 0.4 percent on the week.
In other commodity trading, spot gold fell 1.5 percent
to $1,648.99 an ounce with losses capped on expectations for
further monetary easing from Beijing after the weaker
first-quarter growth data. Copper prices fell 3 percent
to the lowest level since mid-January over worries about demand
from China, the world's top metals consumer.
In the bond market, benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes
last traded up 17/32 in price with the yield at 1.99
percent, down 6 basis points from Thursday.
German Bund futures were up 58 basis points at
140.25, retracing the losses from the prior two days.
(Additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos in New York; Mike
Peacock, Manolo Serapio Jr., Chikako Mogi, Ana Nicolaci da Costa
and Nia Williams in London; Editing by Leslie Adler and Dan
Grebler)