* Fears of resurgence in euro zone crisis boost safe-havens
* U.S. stocks fall after Tuesday's biggest gain in a month
* Oil down as demand worries weigh on prices
* Germany makes big bond sale, US Treasuries up
(Updates comments, market moves)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, April 18 Stocks fell on Wednesday,
with Wall Street retreating from its biggest gain in a month as
investors turned to safe-havens on worries that Spain might
light a new fire under the euro zone debt crisis.
Risk appetite faded as concerns about the financial health
of Spain - Europe's fourth-largest economy - pushed up demand
for U.S. Treasuries and government bonds of the euro zone's most
stable nation, Germany.
Oil prices fell, with London's benchmark Brent crude
closing 81 cents down at just below $118 a barrel as a rising
reserve of U.S. crude pointed to weakening demand for fuel ahead
of the peak summer driving season in the United States.
Gold prices were also down, slipping for a fourth
straight session to below $1,640 an ounce as investors looked
past the precious metal's traditional strength as a safe-haven
and viewed it more as an asset weakened by the dollar's rise.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell by nearly half a
percent after rising three times as much on Tuesday -- 1.5
percent -- for its largest gain in a month.
"If you want to be an optimist, you could point to the fact
that the market didn't sell off all that much, given the solid
advance we saw yesterday," said Michael Sheldon, chief market
strategist at RDM Financial in Westport, Connecticut.
Technology bellwethers such as IBM and Intel
weighed on the broader Dow index after quarterly
earnings that impressed few investors, unlike Tuesday's strong
results from Goldman Sachs, Coca Cola and Johnson
& Johnson.
Of the 66 S&P 500 companies reporting through Wednesday,
some 80 percent beat Wall Street estimates.
"A consolidation or correction phase in the second quarter
would make the most sense, and probably it would be the most
healthy thing for the market," said Bruce Bittles, chief
investment strategist at Robert W. Baird & Co in Nashville,
Tennessee.
Tim Speiss, partner at Eisner Amper in New York, had a
similar view, saying large run-ups can be unsettling to the
market "because investors question if that is going to hold."
The Dow Jones industrial average ended down 82.79
points, or 0.63 percent, at 13,032.75. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 5.64 points, or 0.41 percent, at 1,385.14.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 11.37 points, or
0.37 percent, at 3,031.45.
Chesapeake Energy was the most actively traded
stock, slumping as much as 9 percent before ending nearly 6
percent lower -- its biggest loss in three months - after a
Reuters report highlighted large and unusual personal loans to
its chief executive.
European shares edged lower too, with Europe's key stocks
gauge settling down 0.7 percent. World equities
fell 0.2 percent.
German bunds drew support from signs that the Bank of
England and European Central Bank were unlikely to agree to more
monetary policy easing to support euro zone growth.
Germany auctioned off 4.2 billion euros ($5.5 billion)in
two-year bonds at a record low yield of just 0.14 percent.
U.S. Treasuries rose as the prospect of a longer-term
Spanish debt auction made safe-haven U.S. Treasuries a popular
investment choice. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
up 5/32, with the yield at 1.977 percent.
The euro fell against the dollar after a brief rebound that
hinted at some risk play in currencies. But the biggest surprise
in forex was sterling's rise to 19-month highs on signs that
there may be less pressure for monetary easing in Britain.