* Stocks ease after tepid U.S. economy data, Treasuries rise
* Oil futures gain on initial reaction to Spain's debt sale
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, April 19 Global stocks fell and
government debt rose on Thursday despite solid demand for
Spanish bonds as investors remained skeptical about the fiscal
soundness of the euro zone and softer-than-expected U.S.
economic data damped sentiment.
The pace of factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region
waned in April for the first time in five months, as gauged by
the Philadelphia Federal Reserve. The government said the number
of Americans claiming unemployment benefits for the first time
fell only slightly last week, dampening hopes for a stronger
economy.
"We have had a pretty poor round of economic data here.
Philly Fed is the second major manufacturing data that has
slipped, which is potentially an ominous sign for
manufacturing," said Tom Porcelli, chief U.S. economist at RBC
Capital Markets in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 30.66
points, or 0.24 percent, at 13,002.09. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 1.81 points, or 0.13 percent, at 1,383.33.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 7.47 points, or 0.25
percent, at 3,038.92.
In Europe, equity markets extended losses after the
weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.2
percent at 1,043.97 points. The euro zone-only Euro STOXX 50
fell 1.5 percent to 2,292.95.
The euro tracked a rise in credit default swaps and a
widening of yield spreads between safe-haven German bunds and
debt issued by weaker countries like Spain and Italy in the euro
zone. The yield gap suggested growing nervousness about
liquidity in the financial system and sustainability of the
region's debt.
"This is all emblematic of the fact that the market remains
very nervous about the state of credit in the euro zone," said
Boris Schlossberg, director of FX research at GFT Forex in
Jersey City.
"Despite the fact that we had a decent Spanish bond auction,
there is just basic skepticism not only about the sovereign debt
market but also the health of the overall banking system,
particularly in Spain."
Spain's Treasury issued 2.5 billion euros in two- and
10-year bonds, at the top end of the targeted amount. Yields on
the key 10-year bond were higher, however, reflecting fears that
Spain may miss budget deficit targets and about its banking
sector.
The euro rebounded after ealier declines, gaining 0.2
percent to $1.314. The dollar was down against a basket of major
trading-partner currencies, with the U.S. Dollar Index
down 0.05 percent at 79.499.
New claims for unemployment benefits in the United States
fell last week, but from an upwardly revised number a week
earlier, the U.S. government said on Thursday, leaving new
claims at 386,000, above the Reuters consensus forecast of
370,000.
The data could dim hopes of a pick-up in job creation in
April after last month's slowdown, but employment growth is
unlikely to sharply retreat like last year, said Alan Levenson,
chief economist at T. Rowe Price in Baltimore.
"We're seeing a step-wise improvement even if we do get some
similarities in the pattern between last year and this year, the
pullback in employment growth is going to be more gentle," said
Levenson. "We've not sustained the shocks this year that would
prompt the kind of prolonged deceleration we had last year."
U.S. Treasuries' prices rose on after the
higher-than-forecast new U.S. jobless claims appeared to fortify
prospects for accommodative monetary policy in the months ahead.
The benchmark 10-year note rose 5/32 on the news, its yield
easing to 1.96 percent.
Crude oil bounced off a two-month low set the previous
session after the Spanish bond auction.
Brent June crude gained 63 cents to $118.60 a
barrel.
U.S. May crude fell 20 cents to $102.47 a barrel.
(Addition reporting by Richard Hubbard in London; Reporting By
Herbert Lash