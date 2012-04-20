(Recasts and updates with U.S. markets' open; changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON)

* Wall Street up, European, world shares rise too

* Euro shade higher, Treasuries off after buoyant Ifo survey

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, April 20 Wall Street opened up on Friday for the first time in three days as investors' focus returned to stellar first-quarter earnings from U.S. firms while the euro and commodities also rose as worries about Spain's debt burden eased.

U.S. Treasuries prices dipped on reduced demand for bonds and other safe-haven assets after the Ifo survey of German business sentiment unexpectedly rose for the sixth month running, offering some small respite from pessimism over the euro zone debt crisis.

U.S. stocks were up around half a percent putting the S&P 500 on track to snap a 2-day drop, after better-than-expected results from Microsoft and General Electric Co propelled what has been a solid earnings season to date.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 84.39 points, or 0.65 percent, at 13,048.49. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 6.96 points, or 0.51 percent, at 1,383.88. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 14.76 points, or 0.49 percent, at 3,022.32.

European stocks rose 0.2 percent, while world equities climbed 0.3 percent.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 6/32 in price, with the yield at 1.99 percent.

The euro edged higher, trading near $1.32 to the dollar, as Spanish 10-year government bond yields flirted with the 6 percent level after a debt auction on Thursday that fell short of market expectations.

London's benchmark Brent crude oil was up about 1 percent, trading above $119 a barrel. (Editing by James Dalgleish)