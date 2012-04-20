(Updates with U.S. market moves)

* U.S. stocks rise along with European, world shares

* Euro shade higher, Treasuries off after buoyant Ifo survey

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, April 20 Shares on Wall Street rose after two days of losses as investors' focus returned on Friday to stellar first-quarter earnings from U.S. firms, while the euro and commodities also gained on reduced worries over Spain's debt burden.

U.S. Treasuries prices slid as traders took profit from investors' recent rush into safe-havens. Some were also squaring positions as a cautionary step before key policy-makers' gatherings this weekend, the first round of a French election on Sunday, and a Federal Reserve meeting next week.

U.S. stocks were up around half a percent, putting the S&P 500 on track to snap a 2-day drop, after better-than-expected results from Microsoft and General Electric Co propelled what has been a solid earnings season to date.

"Everything is coming in strong, so barring any fears of what is going to happen in Europe, we could probably see a strong day today," said Michael Gault, senior portfolio strategist at WeiserMazars Wealth Advisory in New York.

"We are seeing this constant struggle, and we are at the same point as the last two years come the spring, where you see earnings continue to be positive. But some of the macroeconomic pressures (are) really fighting back what corporate earnings are doing and indicating in terms of the status of the recovery."

An hour after the open, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 96.80 points, or 0.75 percent, at 13,060.90. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 8.59 points, or 0.62 percent, at 1,385.51. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 23.01 points, or 0.77 percent, at 3,030.57.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 7/32, with the yield at 1.9911 percent.

While Spain was not the foremost thing on investors' minds as in the last two days, underlying concerns about Madrid's budget deficit, banking sector and poor growth outlook were real and constant, analysts said.

Many worry that if Spain's bond yields rise to 7 percent and beyond, it could make the country's borrowing costs unaffordable. Ten-year government bond yields in Spain topped 6 percent for a third time this week after a debt auction on Thursday fell short of market expectations.

The creeping Spanish yields should keep the euro constrained within the $1.30-$1.32 range, currency traders said.

The euro was last at $1.3217 in New York trading, having hit a session high of $1.3223. A firm break below $1.30 would eventually open the door to a test of the single currency's 2012 low at $1.2624, traders said.

A small respite from the worries over Spain and the euro zone came from the Ifo survey of German business sentiment, which unexpectedly rose for the sixth month running.

European stocks gained 0.4 percent, while world equities climbed 0.5 percent.

Among commodities, the benchmark Brent crude oil in London was up 1.2 percent, trading above $119 a barrel. (Additional reporting by Richard Hubbard in London; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)