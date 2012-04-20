(Updates trade comments, market moves)
* U.S. stocks rise along with European, world shares
* Treasuries see profit-taking, caution before policy meets
* Euro up as German business sentiment rises for 6th month
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, April 20 Shares on Wall Street rose on
Friday after two days of losses as focus returned to
better-than-expected first-quarter earnings in the United States
and the euro and commodities gained on reduced worries over
Spain's debt burden.
U.S. Treasuries prices slid as traders pulled back from the
recent rush into safe-havens. Some were also squaring positions
as a cautionary step ahead of the French elections and next
week's gatherings of key policymakers, including the U.S.
Federal Reserve.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 was up half a percent at midday
and headed for a 1.2 percent gain on the week, its first weekly
gain in three weeks. That followed strong first-quarter results
from fast-food chain McDonald's, software giant
Microsoft and top U.S. conglomerate General Electric Co
.
Of the 121 S&P 500 components reporting through Friday
morning, 81 percent beat expectations, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
"It continues to be another good earnings season," said
Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at OakBrook
Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois.
"They are good signs the U.S. economy remains on track, it's
not super growth, but it's growth."
At noon, the Dow Jones industrial average was up
105.09 points, or 0.81 percent, at 13,069.19. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was up 8.62 points, or 0.63 percent, at
1,385.54. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 18.65
points, or 0.62 percent, at 3,026.21.
Some, however, cautioned that there had been no clear break
in the push-and-pull exerted on the market over the past week by
macroeconomic forces.
"We are seeing this constant struggle, and we are at the
same point as the last two years come the spring, where you see
earnings continue to be positive," said Michael Gault, senior
portfolio strategist at WeiserMazars Wealth Advisory in New
York.
"Some of the macroeconomic pressures (are) really fighting
back what corporate earnings are doing and indicating in terms
of the status of the recovery."
While Spain was not the foremost thing on investors' minds
as in the last two days, underlying concerns about Madrid's
budget deficit, banking sector and poor growth outlook were real
and constant, analysts said.
Many worry that if Spain's bond yields rise to 7 percent and
beyond, it could make the country's borrowing costs
unaffordable. Ten-year government bond yields in Spain topped 6
percent for a third time this week after a debt auction on
Thursday fell short of market expectations.
The creeping Spanish yields should keep the euro constrained
within the $1.30-$1.32 range, currency traders said.
The euro was last at $1.3213 in New York trading,
having hit a session high of $1.3224. A firm break below $1.30
would eventually open the door to a test of the single
currency's 2012 low at $1.2624, traders said.
A small respite from the worries over Spain and the euro
zone came from the Ifo survey of German business sentiment,
which unexpectedly rose for the sixth month running.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 4/32, its
yield at 1.9823 percent.
Demand for U.S. government bonds softened ahead of the first
round of French elections on Sunday; the semiannual meetings of
the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in
Washington; and the Fed's policy meeting next week.
European stocks gained 0.4 percent, while world
equities climbed 0.5 percent.
On the commodities side, benchmark Brent crude oil
in London was up nearly 1 percent at above $118 a barrel, paring
gains from an earlier high above $119.
